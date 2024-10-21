Stock Up, Stock Down: Kyle Pitts is doing what you wish Sam LaPorta was

We are now pretty much halfway through the fantasy season and things are starting to take real shape. Please note that any numbers or stats I talk about here (especially in regards to Week 7) are with Monday Night Football pending. Saquon Barkley was 14 rushing yards shy of his career-high in a game against his old team and Jahymr Gibbs’ runs had the Vikings on skates, but we knew those guys were good. There’s other players who are peaking at the right time that we’ll get to here. Is it time to talk about how Kirk Cousins’ fantasy season is being held up by one great performance? Maybe soon, but not yet. Otherwise, lets talk.

STOCK UP

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

Well would you look at this? Do we have a weekly fantasy starter at tight end? Pitts has averaged 74.3 receiving yards in his last three games despite Kirk Cousins failing to reach 235 passing yards in two of them. He’s been TE4 in total fantasy points during this stretch and it isn’t just fluky chunk plays. Pitts has surprisingly been sort of a target hog in his last three games:



Week 5, 7-88-0 on eight targets (TE6)

Week 6, 3-70-0 on five targets (TE13)

Week 7, 7-65-0 on nine targets (TE7)

In a fantasy tight end landscape where Sam LaPorta has caught only one pass in two straight games, Pitts should be in your lineups every week at this point.

Brian Thomas, WR, Jaguars

If you’re not already, you should be starting Thomas on a weekly basis as a top-tier WR2. He has proven early in his career to be the Jags’ best offensive weapon with big play ability. In three of his last four games he’s gone at least 5-85-1 and he’s been WR10 in fantasy points per game in that span. The Jaguars’ offense operates well against weaker defenses and in the next four weeks they’ll face two of the bottom seven pass defenses in the Vikings and Lions. That being said, I don’t think it matters who the Jaguars face, you’ll want Thomas in your lineups from here on out.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

I’m not saying Doubs is a must-start each week, but he seems pretty involved in the offense for a guy who was suspended by the team in Week 5. A week after catching 3-of-4 targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns, Doubs ended Week 7 as Jordan Love’s favorite receiver. He caught eight of his 10 targets for 94 yards to lead the Packers’ receiver group. Those numbers look more like Jayden Reed-type numbers and that’s the crazy thing about these receivers. On any given week it could be Doubs, Reed, Dontayvion Wicks or even Christian Watson. Tucker Kraft has made himself a factor this season as well, catching four touchdowns in his last three games. The biggest thing to note is that Doubs is here and heavily ingrained in the Packers’ passing game.

STOCK DOWN

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

LaPorta entered Week 7 as TE15 in fantasy points per game and a matchup against the Vikings was set up for him to bounce back. Despite the Lions scoring 31 points and Jared Goff throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, LaPorta only saw two targets which he turned into a catch for 25 yards (TE31). This comes just one week after he caught his lone target for 52 yards and a touchdown. The emergence of Jameson Williams in the offense, along with the fact that the Lions spread the ball around has affected LaPorta’s numbers. He’ll have his days, but right now there’s nothing to show that LaPorta will consistently be a top-five fantasy tight end going forward.

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

Kamara started out the season with a bang as he was the top running back in fantasy football, averaging 26.7 points per game. In that span Kamara scored six touchdowns, but since then it hasn’t been as pretty. While he’s still been a top-12 fantasy back over his last three games, he’s failed to rush for more than 40 yards in a game and has scored only one touchdown in that span. The Saints’ offensive line is struggling and the defense can’t get off the field, which is not great for the unit. The good thing for Kamara is that he’s still averaged eight targets per game in his last four games. Kamara was playing above his draft position, so it’s not the worst thing in the world, but you’d like to see him still being consistent.

Devin Singletary, RB, Giants

In his first game back (since Week 4) vs. the Eagles, Singletary had a modest five carries for 18 yards. Bad game, huh? Yes indeed, but it was more than that. Tyrone Tracy out-touched Singletary nine to six in what was a clear running back by committee. We are a far cry from when Singletary was RB17 in the first three weeks of the season. Going forward, who wants to start a running back in a timeshare on the sixth-worst offense in the league? Not me, and it’s tough because at best both he and Tracy are longshot FLEX plays going forward. Perhaps I’m wrong and Singletary was being eased back in, but Tracy isn’t going anywhere and head coach Brian Daboll has said as much.