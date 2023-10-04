Week 5 Optimal Flex Plays: Breece Hall seems too good to be true

Man, what a rough one for the people over at Optimal Flex Plays (me) huh? Adam Thielen and De’Von Achane were the only ones who held me down from last week’s column. Jakobi Meyers, Jahmyr Gibbs, Zack Moss and Tutu Atwell left me hanging, but it’s all good, I’m not one to go on social media and start looking for sympathy after a few misses. We just get back to it over here. If you’re in a fantasy league where you play 14 regular season games, you’re 28.5% done with your season, we are moving, let’s talk about some players who will move you into the win column in Week 5.

RB - De’Von Achane, Dolphins vs. Giants

Achane has only 27 carries so far this season, but it’s for a whopping 309 yards and four touchdowns. Why is he still in a FLEX article you ask? Well, Achane is nowhere near getting a full complement of touches as he still splits with Raheem Mostert (who is still the starting running back). In the Dolphins’ blowout loss to the Bills, Achane carried the ball eight times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, adding an additional 19 yards on three receptions. He’ll face a Giants team in Week 5 that are -10.5 underdogs to his Dolphins. If it’s anything like we expect, Achane should get enough opportunities to tote the rock. The Dolphins have also shown that they’ll use Achane near the goal line as five of his six touchdowns have come from the 10-yard line and closer. The Giants’ defense has given up the seventh most fantasy points to running backs this season, so yes, enjoy.

RB - Breece Hall, Jets @ Broncos

It’s Week 5 and it’s about time the Jets take the training wheels off of Hall. If there was ever a game for him to get right it’s against the Broncos whose defense has given up the most fantasy points to running backs thus far. In Week 4, Khalil Herbert (who came into the week as RB38) rushed 18 times for 103 yards while adding an additional 19 yards receiving and a touchdown against the Broncos’ defense. Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense showed a lot of promise against the Chiefs in Week 4 and that should bode well for the running game going forward. Hall was efficient on his six carries gaining 56 yards, he gained most of that on a 43-yard burst (which he’s liable to do in any game). He’s still splitting touches with Dalvin Cook (who could have a nice game himself), so volume likely won’t be the key to his success, but Hall should burst back into fantasy relevancy after Week 5.

Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.

WR - Josh Downs, Colts vs. Titans

Downs hasn’t done much so far this season, but this week could be a coming out party against a Titans defense that’s given up the ninth most points in fantasy to receivers. Although Downs has only gone 17-158-0 on the season, he’s started two of the Colts’ four games and has played 77% of the snaps. Even in a down week for Michael Pittman, the Colts still haven’t found a reliable second pass-catcher who is consistent. The Bengals failed to take advantage of the Titans poor pass defense in Week 4, but that won’t be the case for the Colts in Week 5. Downs is more of a longshot FLEX play, but if you’re struggling with players on bye and/or the losses of Mike Williams and Tee Higgins, Downs could fit in nicely.

WR - Marquise Brown, Cardinals vs. Bengals

Since Week 1, when Josh Dobbs didn’t know many of his teammates’ names, Brown has seen nine targets per game. Hollywood is coming off another solid fantasy performance against the 49ers going 7-96-0. He comes into Week 5 with a respectable WR17 ranking against a Bengals’ team who’s dealing with all types of issues. It wasn’t anything special, but Deandre Hopkins and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine combined to go 9-114-1 against the Bengals’ defense in Week 4. Brown and Michael Wilson (who went 7-76-2 in Week 4) could outdo that performance as Dobbs is playing much better than Ryan Tannehill at this point. Hollywood will continue to eat in the Cardinals’ offense.

WR - Tutu Atwell, Rams vs. Eagles

Yes, I’m coming right back to Atwell. He finally came back down to earth against the Colts in Week 4, but you can’t be Superman every single game. He ended with five receptions for 24 yards, but the silver lining was that he still saw nine targets come his way. In fact, Atwell has received exactly nine targets in three straight games (and eight in Week 1), so he’s not going anywhere. He still comes into Week 5 as the WR20 against an Eagles’ defense which has given up the fourth most points in fantasy to receivers. It’s also worth mentioning that despite being known for their stout defense, the Eagles have the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL. With an Over/Under of 50 and only -4.5 underdogs, the Rams have the potential to be in a back and forth shootout with the Eagles and that’ll benefit Atwell as well. This game will be interesting.

WR - Jordan Addison, Vikings vs. Chiefs

Addison was a ghost in terms of statistical production against the Panthers in Week 4 receiving only one target which he did not catch. He played a season-low 28 snaps (58%) which was his lowest since Week 1. It was a tough and ugly game all around for the Vikings’ offense. In Week 5 the Vikings will face a respectable Chiefs’ defense, but they just let up 12 receptions, 121 yards and a touchdown to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard — a Jets’ passing offense that had been struggling. Addison will have to be more involved this week if the Vikings want any chance at hanging with the Chiefs. Surely if you have better choices, rock with them, but I’m just saying my peace.