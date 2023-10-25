Week 8 Optimal Flex Plays: Gus Edwards, Kareem Hunt will continue to roll

And just like that we are halfway through the fantasy football season, where did the time go? I’m not sure, but time waits for no man nor anyone’s injured fantasy teams. Last week, players like Rashee Rice, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jerome Ford carried this column while Zach Evans stayed home. To be fair, I wrote about Evans before Sean McVay pretty much said he’d ride the pine. The good thing is that there are no bye weeks in Week 8 so unless you are littered with injuries you should be good. If you do have one of those beat up teams where you just can’t figure out who to start, I got you, let’s get to it.

RB - Gus Edwards, Ravens at Cardinals

The Gus Bus was rolling down the Lions’ highway in Week 7 as he tallied up 144 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. That included an 80-yard catch and run which we are not accustomed to seeing from Edwards. Even without that, Edwards is always game for a touchdown playing in the same backfield as Lamar Jackson. The Cardinals give up the sixth most fantasy points per game to running backs and will be tasked with facing the Ravens’ rushing attack which is the third best in the league. Furthermore, the Cardinals have surrendered at least 100 rushing yards to the opposing team’s lead back in four of their last five games. Fill up the tank, get the keys and get ready to ride the Gus Bus to a victory.

WR - George Pickens, Steelers vs. Jaguars

As the WR22 so far this season, Pickens has been on a roll more than people think. Even with Diontae Johnson back in the lineup, Pickens got his share of the pie, catching 5-of-8 targets for 107 yards. In fact, in four of his last five games he’s reached at least 75 receiving yards with three of those going for more than 100. In Week 8 Pickens will face a Jaguars’ defense that gives up the eighth most points per game to wide receivers. Plus, the Jaguars have surrendered at least one touchdown in each game this season to a receiver. Pickens is the ultimate upside play with his contested catch ability and you don’t want that big week to happen while he’s on your bench.

RB - Kareem Hunt, Browns at Seahawks

Hunt’s value was already on the upswing coming into this week after totaling 15 touches, 71 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Week 7. With lead back Jerome Ford set to miss some time with an ankle injury, Hunt becomes a start for those in need of a solid running back. Despite the Seahawks being the 11th best against running backs in fantasy, Hunt is set to see the majority of the Browns’ backfield touches. Behind Hunt is Pierre Strong and newly signed Jordan Wilkins, neither should be a major threat for Hunt. Even in a negative game script, Hunt has the receiving and pass-pro prowess to stay on the field. Fire him up.

WR - Rashee Rice, Chiefs at Broncos

Rice is getting better and better while getting more involved in the offense by the week. In Week 6, Rice came through with a 4-72-0 stat line and followed it up going 5-60-1 in Week 7. He’ll face a Broncos defense that has actually improved a bit, but are still the 12th worst team in terms of fantasy points given up to wide receivers. As always with the Chiefs, they’ll have one of the higher game totals this week (46) and they should get more than half of those. Rice played a season-high 59% of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 7 and looks to slowly be taking on that role of “Chiefs WR1”. With Skyy Moore not Kadarius Toney struggling to step up fully to be the guy, Rice will look good in your lineups this week.

Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.

WR - Joshua Palmer, Chargers vs. Bears

Palmer will be someone that you’re struggling on whether or not to start week in and week out. He can have games like he did in Week 7 where he goes 5-133-0 or he can put up 60 yards like he did in Week 6. Either way it goes, you’ll take that in your FLEX spot. The fact of the matter is, he’s the WR2 in an offense where Justin Herbert is attempting 35 passes a game. The Bears’ defense isn’t as bad as they were earlier in the season as now they’re only the 14th worst in points per game to receivers. The kicker here is though, the past two weeks they’ve faced Sam Howell and Brian Hoyer. Herbert will present a different animal for the Bears and Palmer will have every chance to eat off of that plate.

TE - Michael Mayer, Raiders at Lions

Yes I know, Mayer is a tight end. This is more so saying that if you don’t have a secure option at the position (Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Dallas Goedert, Sam LaPorta, Darren Walker etc.), then Mayer may be your guy. Sure, he put up a dud going 2-13-0 in Week 7 after getting us all hyped in Week 6 (with 5-75-0), but he still played 71% of the snaps which shows he’s still the primary tight end. One thing that’ll help Mayer get back on track is getting Jimmy Garoppolo (hey he’s at least better than Brian Hoyer) back, the other is that the Lions are the second-worst defense against tight ends in fantasy. The Lions are fresh off a day where they gave up 4-63-2 to Mark Andrews. Don’t lose faith in the rookie just yet.