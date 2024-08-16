Zero RB targets in fantasy football for 2024

The Zero RB draft strategy has died more deaths than Jason Voorhees of Friday The 13th fame.

Every summer, Zero RB is declared dead and buried. There is simply no way one can build a viable fantasy football roster without an elite running back or two (or three), the thinking goes. Fantasy managers have their funerals for the Zero RB strategy and gently place flowers on its grave, only to see Zero RB burst from its casket thanks to running back injuries, backfield shakeups, or maybe, as in Jason’s case, a fortuitous lightning strike that somehow possesses the power of reanimation.

Zero RB lives.

Those of you who know me and my work over the past decade know I’m a Zero RB ideologue, for better or worse, through sickness and in health, things of that nature. You also know I’m not unreasonable about Zero RB roster builds. The extent to which one pushes the limits of Zero RB — waiting until the middle or later rounds to stock up on backs — entirely depends on your league’s roster requirements and scoring settings.

If you’re playing in a standard scoring league with two RB spots, two WR spots, and a flex, there’s no earthly reason to use a true-blue Zero RB approach to building your team. Even leagues with half-PPR scoring where you can start a maximum of three wideouts aren’t a great fit for a real ZRB approach. Those who have spent their entire winters and springs drafting best ball teams will wonder if this goes without saying, and I assure you it does not.

It’s when you’re playing in a league where you can start four or five (or more) receivers (or elite tight ends) that going deep on Zero RB makes sense. And yes, sometimes it makes sense to grab one top-end running back early on — a nice, warm safety blanket for those with jitters about embracing the Zero RB life — before fading the position until the back half of the draft. (Here’s where I remind you I recently wrote about some boring mid-round running backs who could deliver major value in 2024)

Zero RB isn’t just about hoarding the NFL’s best receivers; it’s about using high-leverage draft picks on top tight ends and quarterbacks too. You might be surprised by how much upside you can bake into your roster with three or four top-20 receivers, an elite tight end, and a top two or three quarterback. Sure, you’ll be down bad at running back, but I believe in your ability to piece together RB production and stock your bench with high-upside contingency backs who might emerge during the predictably unpredictable NFL regular season.

Backs like Alexander Mattison, Jaleel McLaughlin, Kenneth Gainwell, MarShawn Lloyd, Kendre Miller, and Antonio Gibson don’t make the cut for Zero RB purposes because it’s not clear they would seize the lead back role should their team’s starter go down.

And that’s what we’re doing here: Identifying later-round running backs with clear and present contingency value -- guys who will easily be plug-and-play fantasy options if things break a certain way in their respective backfields. Many of these players won’t work out and will be droppable early in the season. Thankfully, that won’t kill your fantasy squad, and — unlike Mr. Voorhees — you won’t have to rely on a well-placed lightning strike to revive your team.

Braelon Allen (NYJ)

ADP: RB59

The beefy rookie back has carved out a role as the clearcut No. 2 guy behind Breece Hall in the Jets backfield. Allen, who has impressed New York coaches since spring practices, had a cool 55 yards on just six rushes in the Jets’ preseason opener against Washington. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said in June that Allen, the 104th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has “demonstrated plenty of ability” as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Any missed time for Hall in 2024 and Allen is a candidate to see 20-plus touches in what should be a balanced New York offense. Allen is a must-get target for Zero RB zealots.

Tyler Allgeier (ATL)

ADP: RB48

The days of Arthur Smith tormenting fantasy managers with a backfield split between Bijan Robinson and Allgeier are mercifully over. There’s almost no path to Allgeier having weekly fantasy relevance with Robinson taking over as the Falcons’ unquestioned No. 1.

That doesn’t mean you can or should ignore Allgeier. By all accounts, he would take over as Atlanta’s lead back if Robinson goes down this season. Allgeier, an efficient big-bodied back with some pass-catching chops, is an ideal bench stash in 12-team and 14-team formats.

Ty Chandler (MIN)

ADP: RB46

I wrote all about Chandler in my recent RB piece. Suffice it to say, he heads into 2024 with a load of contingency value should Aaron Jones, fresh off a season full of soft tissue injuries, miss time. Chandler should excel as a pass catcher in Minnesota’s pass-first offense.

Tyrone Tracy (NYG)

ADP: RB57

Tracey is apparently OK after being carted off the practice field on Monday. He was running and cutting 24 hours later, and on the Rotoworld Football Show, Giants beat writer Pat Leonard said Tracey has positioned himself as the team’s RB2 behind Devin Singletary.

An explosive runner who averaged a healthy 6.7 yards per carry over his final two seasons at Purdue, Tracy should be the team’s lead back over Eric Gray should Singletary miss time in 2024.

Jordan Mason (SF)

ADP: RB84

Mason has taken over as the Niners’ RB2 behind a banged-up Christian McCaffrey, entering his age-28 season as San Francisco’s workhorse. The Bay Area New Group’s Cam Inman said this week that Mason has eclipsed the perpetually-hurt Elijah Mitchell as the team’s No. 2 back.

Mason in the 49ers’ preseason opener rushed for 34 yards on six carries, with a solid 18 yards after contact. We want anyone functioning as the lead back in Kyle Shanahan’s uber-efficient rushing attack. Mason could be that guy if McCaffrey misses time in 2024.

Khalil Herbert (CHI)

ADP: RB55

Herbert in the Bears’ preseason opener rotated with D’Andre Swift on the first-team offense, though it looks like Swift — rightfully — will start the year as Chicago’s primary pass-catching back.

Herbert, who has popped in various nerdy rushing metrics over his three NFL seasons, could be an extreme value if Swift gets nicked up or if the Bears coaching staff joins the ranks of NFL coaching staffs that have soured on Swift. Caleb Williams’ outstanding preseason play suggests fantasy managers are undervaluing every Bears skill position player. That likely includes Herbert and Swift.

Ray Davis (BUF)

ADP: RB61

James Cook was quietly good in 2023. He managed a mere four touchdowns but was efficient on both his pass-catching opportunities and his rushing attempts. Cook was third in yards before contact per rush, a metric that closely correlates with lengthy runs.

Cook is locked in as Buffalo’s RB1 as long as his training camp fumbling woes are addressed before Week 1. Ray Davis, a five-year college player taken by the Bills with the 128th pick of the 2024 draft, appears to be the clear No. 2 guy behind Cook. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said in May that Davis could have a “sneaky big impact” for the Bills this season, possibly functioning as the goal line back. Davis is an ideal bench stash in a Bills offense that turned run heavy with Joe Brady calling plays over the final two months of last season.

Tank Bigsby (JAC)

ADP: RB72

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson really wants Bigsby to be a thing in 2024. Pederson has taken every opportunity to tell reporters that the Jags very much did not want to deploy Travis Etienne as a workhorse in 2023, and that they would make every effort to prevent a repeat of that usage in 2024.

I’ll be real with you: Bigsby might be the worst running back in the NFL. It’s between him and Dameon Pierce. That doesn’t really matter if Pederson and Jacksonville coaches want to use the second-year back. He won’t have much fantasy value while Etienne is healthy and running as the team’s lead back. He should, however, be in the 20-touch range should Etienne deal with injuries in 2024.

Bucky Irving (TB)

ADP: RB58

Rachaad White is certainly entrenched as Tampa’s starting back after his volume-driven, deeply inefficient 2023 campaign. He’s a reliable, mostly mistake-free runner who is good enough as a pass catcher to maintain something close to the three-down role he enjoyed last year in the Bucs offense.

But it’s Irving, the 158th in the 2024 draft, who would slot in as the primary back should White miss time in 2024. Irving, the recipient of praise from Bucs coaches this spring, would compete with Sean Tucker and Chase Edmonds for RB1 duties in the case of a White absence. I like Irving’s chances. Irving in his final collegiate season was top-20 in yards per route run among running backs and 26th among all FBS running backs in yards after contact per rush.

