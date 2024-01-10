 Skip navigation
Top News

‘101, don’t do that': Jordan Spieth calls Kevin Kisner a name, surprised he’s ‘only 39'

  
Published January 10, 2024 02:24 PM

Kevin Kisner made his broadcasting debut for NBC at last week’s The Sentry at Kapalua, and arguably Kisner’s greatest highlight was his critique of Jordan Spieth’s putting.

As Spieth deliberated over a 3-footer during Saturday’s third round, Kisner started his analysis:

“I’m watching this distance – this is always the distance I make him putt when we play matches because you never know what you’re going to get. He’s spent more time on this 3-footer than he does on 25-footers. If I was going to help him, I’d tell him to speed it up a little bit on these and just knock it in. He knows how to make these.”

Spieth didn’t make that one, and as he walked off the green, Kisner quipped, “That’s 3 feet, Jordan. Just knock it in, bud.”

It was a soundbite that immediately went viral. And the next morning, Kisner sought out Spieth on the range to inform him of the critiques he was throwing Spieth’s way.

“Yeah, he actually came up and told me the shots he was taking at me while I was warming up on Sunday, which is like 101, don’t do that,” Spieth said during a recent appearance on the Gravy and the Sleeze Show on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

“So, I was like, you’re a d---. Please leave.”

Later in the segment, Spieth was flabbergasted to know that Kisner was only 39.

“That is shocking to me,” Spieth added. “OK, I’m way off in my head.”

Stoltz then asked: “What did you think he was?”

To which Spieth responded, “Definitely at least in his mid-40s.”

A little return friendly fire by Mr. Spieth.