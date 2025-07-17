 Skip navigation
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m365729.jpg
Vintage performances for 50-somethings Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson on Day 1 of The Open
2025 MLB All-Star Game
Tigers at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18

nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
Why there's value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_golf_brysonhacks_250717.jpg
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
nbc_golf_roryfirsttee_250717.jpg
Portrush roars for McIlroy's first Open tee shot

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m365729.jpg
Vintage performances for 50-somethings Lee Westwood, Phil Mickelson on Day 1 of The Open
2025 MLB All-Star Game
Tigers at Rangers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18

nbc_bte_valkyriesplayoffs_250717.jpg
Why there’s value with Valkyries to miss playoffs
nbc_golf_brysonhacks_250717.jpg
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
nbc_golf_roryfirsttee_250717.jpg
Portrush roars for McIlroy’s first Open tee shot

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WATCH: No O.B. for Rory McIlroy on first hole at The Open; no par, either, after short miss

  
Published July 17, 2025 10:48 AM
Rory McIlroy was safe off the tee on his first hole Thursday at The Open, but his putter let him down.

Six years ago at Royal Portrush, McIlroy, who grew up less than an hour away, hit his opening shot out of bounds on the par-4 first on his way to a quadruple-bogey 8 and a 79. He pulled his tee shot again, this time around, but it settled safely in the left rough.

The Masters champ hit his second shot onto the green, 68 feet away. He lagged his putt inside 4 feet, but missed his par save.

McIlroy got that stroke back on the par-5 second. Despite another tugged tee shot, he made a 15-footer for birdie.