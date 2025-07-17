WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau whiffs in fescue as troubles continue at The Open

Bryson DeChambeau entered this week’s Open Championship looking to solve the links-golf riddle. He’s still looking.

The answer wasn’t at the bottom of knee-high fescue on the fourth hole at Royal Portrush. DeChambeau’s tee shot landed there, on a sidehill lie, and a mighty lash produced nothing more than an extra stroke on his scorecard.

DeChambeau’s second attempt traveled 7 yards. He made double bogey and followed that with a bogey at the ninth and another double at the par-3 13th. At 5 over par, he was nine off the lead and tied for 132nd at the time.

The two-time U.S. Open champion has one top-30 finish in seven prior Open attempts.