WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau whiffs in fescue as troubles continue at The Open

  
Published July 17, 2025 02:27 PM
Bryson needs two hacks to get out of fescue on 4th
July 17, 2025 11:09 AM
Bryson DeChambeau had serious trouble with the fescue on hole 4, hitting his third shot all of one yard and hacking out on his fourth to wind up with double bogey.

Bryson DeChambeau entered this week’s Open Championship looking to solve the links-golf riddle. He’s still looking.

The answer wasn’t at the bottom of knee-high fescue on the fourth hole at Royal Portrush. DeChambeau’s tee shot landed there, on a sidehill lie, and a mighty lash produced nothing more than an extra stroke on his scorecard.

DeChambeau’s second attempt traveled 7 yards. He made double bogey and followed that with a bogey at the ninth and another double at the par-3 13th. At 5 over par, he was nine off the lead and tied for 132nd at the time.

The two-time U.S. Open champion has one top-30 finish in seven prior Open attempts.