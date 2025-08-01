Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Yordan Alvarez still a mystery, Blake Snell back soon?
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rebuilding Guardians trade pitchers Shane Bieber and Paul Sewald to contending Blue Jays and Tigers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mariners president Jerry Dipoto hopes his aggressive deadline moves lead to a World Series run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Yordan Alvarez still a mystery, Blake Snell back soon?
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rebuilding Guardians trade pitchers Shane Bieber and Paul Sewald to contending Blue Jays and Tigers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mariners president Jerry Dipoto hopes his aggressive deadline moves lead to a World Series run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
August 1, 2025 12:05 AM
Watch the top highlights from Thursday night's WNBA matchup between the Valkyries and Mystics, in which Golden State outexecuted Washington in the clutch.
Related Videos
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
Latest Clips
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
01:09
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
41
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
02:46
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
01:56
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?
01:19
How Delaney’s heroic legacy lives on
02:00
Berry names Hampton as 2025 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
02:32
Musburger reflects on his 50 years in broadcasting
03:10
Can Herbert take next step for Chargers in 2025?
01:34
McLaurin reportedly requests trade from Commanders
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue