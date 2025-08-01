 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Yordan Alvarez still a mystery, Blake Snell back soon?
Shane Bieber
Rebuilding Guardians trade pitchers Shane Bieber and Paul Sewald to contending Blue Jays and Tigers
Jerry Dipoto
Mariners president Jerry Dipoto hopes his aggressive deadline moves lead to a World Series run

Top Clips

nbc_snf_lacdetlitesv3_250731.jpg
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
nbc_snf_hutchinsonint_250731.jpg
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
nbc_snf_lanceint_250731.jpg
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Yordan Alvarez still a mystery, Blake Snell back soon?
Shane Bieber
Rebuilding Guardians trade pitchers Shane Bieber and Paul Sewald to contending Blue Jays and Tigers
Jerry Dipoto
Mariners president Jerry Dipoto hopes his aggressive deadline moves lead to a World Series run

Top Clips

nbc_snf_lacdetlitesv3_250731.jpg
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
nbc_snf_hutchinsonint_250731.jpg
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
nbc_snf_lanceint_250731.jpg
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics

August 1, 2025 12:05 AM
Watch the top highlights from Thursday night's WNBA matchup between the Valkyries and Mystics, in which Golden State outexecuted Washington in the clutch.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_wnba_topplays27_250730.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
for_mpx_wnba.jpg
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
nbc_bte_libertywings_250728.jpg
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250727.jpg
03:10
Highlights: Jackson hits buzzer-beater for Sparks
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_roto_acesfever_250724.jpg
01:27
Bet under in potential Aces-Fever ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_wnbachampion_250724.jpg
02:14
Liberty and Lynx best value for WNBA Futures
grinerreturnwnbahighlights.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Griner scores 17 against former team
nbc_roto_fever_250723.jpg
01:39
Fever a risky bet to surpass projected win total
nbc_roto_dreammercury_250723.jpg
01:27
Take the under on the Mercury against the Dream
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250723.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Ionescu takes over, McBride scores 19
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_lacdetlitesv3_250731.jpg
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
nbc_snf_hutchinsonint_250731.jpg
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
nbc_snf_lanceint_250731.jpg
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
nbc_snf_hofintcomps_250731.jpg
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
hurts.jpg
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
nbc_snf_laclancetd_250731.jpg
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd1hl_250731.jpg
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
nbc_nfl_lacint_250731.jpg
01:09
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
nbc_snf_lacdisslytd_250731.jpg
41
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
nbc_nfl_kickofffumble_250731.jpg
02:46
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
nbc_fnia_goodellint_250731.jpg
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
nbc_fnia_afcwestdiscussion_250731.jpg
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_fnia_lionsexpectationsv2_250731.jpg
01:56
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?
nbc_fnia_floriodelaney_250731.jpg
01:19
How Delaney’s heroic legacy lives on
ffhh_thumb_1.jpg
02:00
Berry names Hampton as 2025 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
nbc_fnia_bmusburgerint_250731.jpg
02:32
Musburger reflects on his 50 years in broadcasting
herbert.jpg
03:10
Can Herbert take next step for Chargers in 2025?
nbc_fnia_mclaurinparsons_250731.jpg
01:34
McLaurin reportedly requests trade from Commanders
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_250731.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
nbc_fnia_digitalhofcut_250731.jpg
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
scott_mpx_new.jpg
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_saurez_250731.jpg
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s