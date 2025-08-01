USA Track and Field Championships: Tara Davis-Woodhall, Nico Young lead day 1 winners

Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and American record holder Nico Young led the winners on the first day of the four-day Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor and Para National Championships.

Davis-Woodhall unleashed the world’s two farthest long jumps of 2025 — 7.12 and 7.11 meters, beating her Olympic-winning jump of 7.10 — to repeat as national champion at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Davis-Woodhall fouled her first two jumps, which meant she needed a fair third jump to stay in the competition. She delivered in the same position at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

“When I come out to these meets, it’s glorified practice for me,” she said. “I know what I do at practice. Just do it at the meet.”

Davis-Woodhall will lead a U.S. women’s long jump team at September’s World Championships in Tokyo that also includes world indoor champion Claire Bryant and Tokyo Olympian Quanesha Burks.

Jasmine Moore, who won Olympic bronze medals in the long jump and triple jump, finished sixth in the long jump at nationals. She is entered in Saturday’s triple jump in Eugene.

Nico Young outkicks Grant Fisher in 10,000m

Nico Young earned his first national title in the 10,000m, one month after breaking the American outdoor record in the 5000m.

Young, 23, outkicked Olympic bronze medalist Grant Fisher for the win -- 29:02.12 to 29:02.37. Graham Blanks took third to round out the world championships qualifiers.

Young, 12th in his Olympic debut in 2024, is the youngest U.S. men’s 10,000m champion since Dan Browne in 1998. He beat Fisher for the first time in six career head-to-heads, according to Tilastopaja.info.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence going into worlds, and I possibly could medal,” Young said.

The 10,000m is the only men’s track event where the U.S. has never won a world medal.

Young, Fisher and Blanks are all entered in Sunday’s 5000m. As is Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker.

Emily Infeld wins first U.S. women’s 10,000m title at 35

Emily Infeld won her first national title on the track in the women’s 10,000m, a decade after winning a World Championships bronze medal in the event.

Infeld, 35, clocked 31:43.56 to win over two-time Olympian Elise Cranny (31:44.24) and Taylor Roe (31:45.41). None have the minimum qualifying team for World Championships qualification, so they will have to see if they get in on world rankings.

Infeld is the oldest U.S. women’s 10,000m champion since Lynn Jennings in 1998. She was 16th in the 2024 Olympic Trials 5000m, then took time off to heal her Achilles.

“Especially after my last two years, a lot of people are probably like, ‘Yeah, she’s getting kind of on the downhill,’” Infeld said.

In the women’s hammer, 2019 World champion DeAnna Price won her fourth U.S. title with a 78.54-meter throw.

She’ll be joined on the world team by 2022 World champion Brooke Andersen, Rachel Richeson, who goes to her first worlds after missing the Olympic team by one spot, and two-time world medalist Janee’ Kassanavoid.

Olympic silver medalist Annette Echikunwoke placed sixth.

Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson debut in 100m

Olympic champion Noah Lyles, world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and the rest of the biggest 100m stars all advanced out of the 100m heats.

Lyles, though, only ran the 100m first round as a tune-up for Sunday’s 200m, where he’s bidding for a record-tying fifth U.S. title. Lyles will not run Friday’s 100m semifinals or final.

Richardson, coming back from a February injury, posted her best time of 2025 (11.07). Like Lyles, she has a bye onto the world team in the event as defending world champion from 2023.