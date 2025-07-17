 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings
A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86
150930-monmouth-park-1600
How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes: Schedule, date, full field, past winners
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels
Rangers 1B Jake Burger goes on the injured list for 2nd time this season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings
A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86
150930-monmouth-park-1600
How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes: Schedule, date, full field, past winners
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels
Rangers 1B Jake Burger goes on the injured list for 2nd time this season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ordained monk Sadom Kaewkanjana near top of leaderboard early at The Open

  
Published July 17, 2025 10:00 AM
Highlights: Olesen starts off hot at The Open
July 17, 2025 08:42 AM
Denmark’s Jacob Skov Olesen turned heads during Round 1 of the Open Championship, where he jumped out to surprising early lead at Royal Portrush.

At first glance, Sadom Kaewkanjana appears to be one of those random names that usually appears near the top of the leaderboard early at an Open Championship.

But his story is far from mundane.

The 27-year-old Thai took a hiatus from golf in 2023 to live as a Buddhist monk and practice mediation, saying then, “I was ordained because I wanted to return the greatest merit and repay my parents.”

“I was cut off from the rest of the world when I was ordained,” he added. “That made me feel more calm. I was able to concentrate more, which will help me improve my game of golf.”

Kaewkanjana had previously qualified for The Open, competing at St. Andrews in 2022, when he tied for 11th. He qualified for Royal Portrush via his victory in the Kolon Korea Open, a Qualifying Series event on the Asian Tour.

Thursday, he made the turn in 3-under 33, one off the clubhouse lead. Kaewkanjana birdied the par-5 second and made an eagle-2 at the par-4 fifth, hitting his tee shot on the 361-yard hole to 23 feet and making the putt.