Gordon Sargent low am at U.S. Open, even after bizarre bounce-out from 20 inches

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
Rory McIlroy on upcoming meetings with Saudi PIF: ‘This is big-boy stuff’
Thunder Valley Motocross numbers
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 3 in Thunder Valley: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two
NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Player Props: Tatum and Porzingis in Mavericks vs Celtics

Top Clips

nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
nbc_gc_hadwinreax_240606.jpg
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
nbc_gc_xanderreax_240606.jpg
Schauffele’s putter fuels big Round 1 at Memorial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
Rory McIlroy on upcoming meetings with Saudi PIF: ‘This is big-boy stuff’
Thunder Valley Motocross numbers
Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 3 in Thunder Valley: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two
NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Player Props: Tatum and Porzingis in Mavericks vs Celtics

Top Clips

nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
nbc_gc_hadwinreax_240606.jpg
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
nbc_gc_xanderreax_240606.jpg
Schauffele’s putter fuels big Round 1 at Memorial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gordon Sargent low am at U.S. Open, even after bizarre bounce-out from 20 inches

  
Published June 18, 2023 09:47 PM
sargent_1920_usopen23_d4_walking_signage.jpg

LOS ANGELES – Gordon Sargent finished off a terrific first appearance at the U.S. Open with the honor of low amateur, but his week at Los Angeles Country Club might be remembered for a 20-inch putt on the 72nd hole.

Actually, a missed 20-inch putt.

With good pace and a straight line, Sargent’s second-to-last stroke of the championship hit the back of the cup, only to bounce out and leave him with a tap-in bogey. Social media immediately burst aflame, wondering how that type of robbery could happen at a U.S. Open.

According to the USGA, a previous group’s caddie had some issue pulling out the flag. While doing so, the caddie lifted the cup liner, which bounced Sargent’s ball out of the hole. Officials put the liner back in the proper position after the incident.

Thankfully, Sargent’s miss didn’t cost the Vanderbilt star the low-am title or any prize money, since he is not a professional.

The blemish also doesn’t diminish an otherwise fantastic Sunday. During one stretch, Sargent recorded five birdies in seven holes to shoot 69 and finish the weekend 4 over. The next closest amateur was Georgia Southern’s Ben Carr at 13 over.