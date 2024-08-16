 Skip navigation
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
Charley Hull finding form after freak accident, 81 to open Olympics
SRX Biffle Speed Bloomquist
Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist dies in small aircraft accident
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
2024 Fantasy Football D/ST Draft Strategy

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
Charley Hull finding form after freak accident, 81 to open Olympics
SRX Biffle Speed Bloomquist
Late Model legend Scott Bloomquist dies in small aircraft accident
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
2024 Fantasy Football D/ST Draft Strategy

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 2 news, updates, scoring, highlights in PGA Tour playoffs

  
Published August 16, 2024 09:21 AM
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
August 15, 2024 06:30 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The PGA Tour playoffs are underway in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Here are news, updates and highlights from the second round in Memphis, Tennessee (reminder: the top 50 in FedExCup points after this week’s event qualify for the BMW Championship):

Tee times, pairings and how to watch Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Preview Day One
FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings, how to watch
Second-round tee times, pairings and how to watch the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The weather for Round 2 at the FedEx St. Jude

How things played out in Round 1

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 1 news, updates, scoring, highlights
News, updates, scoring and highlights from the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.