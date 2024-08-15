 Skip navigation
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 1 news, updates, scoring, highlights

  
Published August 15, 2024 01:49 PM
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an 'honor'
August 14, 2024 05:32 PM
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

The PGA Tour playoffs are underway in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Here are news, updates and highlights from the opening round in Memphis, Tennessee (reminder: the top 50 in FedExCup points after this week’s event qualify for the BMW Championship):

Chris Kirk makes hole-in-one in taking FedEx St. Jude lead

Kirk, currently 28th in points, shot 6-under 64 on Thursday to take the clubhouse lead. His day included a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th, what he believes is his ninth career ace.

Kirk described after his round:

“The adjusted number I think was 200 or 201 [yards]. We had it a little bit down the hill, just a breath of breeze off the right, and 6-iron for me, which was, in this heat, it’s a perfect number. I’m usually around 196 or 197 with a 6-iron. Everything is going a couple yards further with the heat this week. Great number. I was looking a little further left than that with water on the right, but as soon as I hit it, I hit it just how I wanted to contact-wise, looked up, saw it started a touch right but was drawing right back to it. Yeah, nice bonus.”

What’s the temperature at the FedEx St. Jude?

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
PGA Tour playoffs to begin with excessive heat warning in Memphis
The first round of the FedEx St. Jude will feature a heat index well into triple figures.

More big scores for Max Greyserman

Coming off his meltdown over the closing holes at the Wyndham Championship — where he made a quad and a double to lose a four-shot lead and finish second — Greyserman began the St. Jude with a double-bogey 6.

He added another double to his card on his way to a 5-over 75. He began the week 47th in FedExCup points.

Justin Rose off to good start in bid to make second playoff event

Rose followed up his T-2 at The Open Championship with a few weeks off and a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship.

He’s faring better thus far in Memphis, shooting 4-under 66 in the first round to sit T-4 and three off the lead midway through Thursday. He began the week 55th in FedExCup points.