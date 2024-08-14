Hideki Matsuyama tells reporters he was robbed during post-Olympic layover in London

Hideki Matsuyama was robbed on his way from Paris, France to Memphis, Tennessee, according to a Golf Digest Japan story.

Matsuyama told Japanese reporters at this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship that after winning the bronze medal at the Olympics, he was robbed of his wallet during a London layover.

The passports and visas of his caddie, Shota Hayato, and coach, Mikihito Kuromiya, were also stolen.

Matsuyama was able to make it to Memphis for the PGA Tour’s first playoff event but his caddie and coach had to travel to Japan to request expedited travel documents.

“There’s a chance they’ll make it [to next week’s BMW Championship in Colorado], but we have to go into it thinking it’s close to zero,” Matsuyama told Golf Digest Japan.

Matsuyama, who is eighth in FedExCup points, is using Taiga Tabuchi, who usually works for Ryo Hisatune, as his caddie this week at TPC Southwind.

“I’m going to play golf as if I went back to the way I was before I had a coach,” Matsuyama said. “I feel like all the responsibility is on me.”

Matsuyama did say that the bronze medal he won at Le Golf National was safely in his possession.