2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams

The Americans had only three players with a losing record while the International team had only one player with a winning record in the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup.

As a result, the U.S. won by seven points.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions:

U.S. TEAM

Player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs Patrick Cantlay 4 4-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Collin Morikawa 4 4-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Xander Schauffele 4 4-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Sam Burns 3.5 3-0-1 0-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-0 Russell Henley 3 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Scottie Scheffler 3 3-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Tony Finau 2 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Keegan Bradley 2 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Sahith Theegala 1.5 1-1-1 0-0-1 0-1-0 1-0-0 Wyndham Clark 1.5 1-2-1 0-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 Max Homa 1 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Brian Harman 0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

INTERNATIONAL TEAM