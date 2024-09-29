2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
Published September 29, 2024 06:49 PM
The Americans had only three players with a losing record while the International team had only one player with a winning record in the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup.
As a result, the U.S. won by seven points.
Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions:
U.S. TEAM
|Player
|Points
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Patrick Cantlay
|4
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Collin Morikawa
|4
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Xander Schauffele
|4
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Sam Burns
|3.5
|3-0-1
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Russell Henley
|3
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Tony Finau
|2
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Keegan Bradley
|2
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Sahith Theegala
|1.5
|1-1-1
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Wyndham Clark
|1.5
|1-2-1
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Max Homa
|1
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Brian Harman
|0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
INTERNATIONAL TEAM
|Player
|Points
|Overall
|Singles
|Foursomes
|Fourballs
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Si Woo Kim
|2
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Taylor Pendrith
|2
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Adam Scott
|2
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Corey Conners
|2
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Tom Kim
|1.5
|1-2-1
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Byeon Hun An
|1.5
|1-1-1
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Jason Day
|1
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Sungjae Im
|1
|1-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|Min Woo Lee
|0.5
|0-1-1
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-0