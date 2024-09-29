 Skip navigation
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams

  
The Americans had only three players with a losing record while the International team had only one player with a winning record in the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup.

As a result, the U.S. won by seven points.

Here’s a look at the player records for both teams over the five sessions:

U.S. TEAM

Player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Patrick Cantlay 4 4-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Collin Morikawa 4 4-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Xander Schauffele 4 4-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Sam Burns 3.5 3-0-1 0-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-0
Russell Henley 3 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Scottie Scheffler 3 3-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Tony Finau 2 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Keegan Bradley 2 2-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Sahith Theegala 1.5 1-1-1 0-0-1 0-1-0 1-0-0
Wyndham Clark 1.5 1-2-1 0-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-0
Max Homa 1 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Brian Harman 0 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Player Points Overall Singles Foursomes Fourballs
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Hideki Matsuyama 2 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Si Woo Kim 2 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Taylor Pendrith 2 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Adam Scott 2 2-3-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Corey Conners 2 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Tom Kim 1.5 1-2-1 0-0-1 0-1-0 1-1-0
Byeon Hun An 1.5 1-1-1 0-0-1 1-0-0 0-1-0
Jason Day 1 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Mackenzie Hughes 1 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Sungjae Im 1 1-4-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0
Min Woo Lee 0.5 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-1-0