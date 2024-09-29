2024 Presidents Cup, Day 4 singles: Live updates, scores, highlights and results
Sportsmanship under microscope at Presidents Cup
Things got a little testy on Saturday ahead of the Sunday finale at the 15th edition of the Presidents Cup.
The U.S. and International teams are competing in 12 singles matches to determine the winner of the 15th Presidents Cup.
With the Americans leading entering the individual session, here’s how the final day is playing out at Royal Montreal:
Updates
Will things be as chippy on Sunday?
Patrick Cantlay fired up the Americans with his birdie at the last, but Tom Kim said U.S. team members went too far on Saturday.
Sunday weather at the Presidents Cup pic.twitter.com/K6FIJAryYD— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) September 29, 2024
Along with tee times and some pertinent stats:
The U.S. and International teams will contest 12 singles matches on Sunday.