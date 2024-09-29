A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations

MONTREAL – There hasn’t been a more emotionally charged pairing this week than the International duo of Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.

With each made putt – and, on Saturday, there were plenty of them – they screamed and fist-pumped and chest-bumped, whipping the delirious Canadian crowd into a frenzy at the Presidents Cup. When Si Woo Kim pitched in on the 16th hole to tie the match, he ran up onto the green and gave the “night-night” celebration made famous by NBA superstar Steph Curry.

Did all of the spirited antics irritate the Americans?

“I don’t care what they do,” Patrick Cantlay said. “I know they’re going to get amped up if they make birdies. They made a ton of birdies. They got amped up in front of the home crowd. The home crowd loved it. That’s great. That’s great for golf.

“We just made one more birdie.”

Oh, not just any birdie.

Cantlay’s 20-footer in near darkness on the 18th hole gave him and partner Xander Schauffele a satisfying 1-up victory. It gave the Americans a decisive win in the foursomes session, 3-1. And, more importantly, it gave the visitors a four-point lead that produced that familiar ominous feeling.

The Americans are 10-0 when leading heading into Sunday singles. The Internationals have won only three of the previous 14 head-to-head singles sessions, and never by more than a three-point margin.

Historically, at least, this thing is over.

And that only added to the juice on the final green at Royal Montreal, where American players mobbed Cantlay, waved their hats and, some, even barked “Night-night!” at the dejected Kims.

“I’m glad Pat made that putt,” Schauffele said. “It’s probably the most fired up I’ve been maybe in my career.”

Cantlay’s dagger put an end to what had been a rollicking few hours.

The Kims (who are not related) were the energizing duo that helped spark the International comeback two years ago at Quail Hollow. That year, it was Tom Kim’s birdie on the 18th hole Saturday that gave the visiting team at least a glimmer of hope, moving them within four points heading into singles. The image of a screaming Kim is splashed all over the event’s promotional materials, even though, for all of his histrionics, he still went just 2-3 that week in Charlotte.

The 22-year-old has used the same tactics this week, as easily the most animated player on a mostly tame team that is bridging different cultures, languages and personalities. On Thursday, Kim whooped at and stared down Scottie Scheffler, even if the move backfired and the Internationals got swept in the opening session for the first time in 24 years. On Friday, he was curiously sent to the sidelines but took on the role of head cheerleader as the home team mounted an improbable comeback to sweep foursomes and tie the match.

Tom Kim: U.S. players ‘cursing at us’ during Presidents Cup foursomes An exciting Saturday at the Presidents Cup may have gone a bit too far, at least according to Tom Kim.

But on Saturday, after a rousing 4-and-3 victory in the morning that gave the Internationals their lone point in fourballs, the Kims seemingly tried to will the team back into contention themselves. After going 2 down early, they threw down back-to-back birdies and were tied making the turn.

Their lusty celebrations were, of course, in stark contrast to the stoic demeanor of Schauffele and Cantlay. And as other Team USA supporters drifted over to their match to help swing the momentum, they decided to give it right back to the Internationals.

But some players, Tom Kim said, took it too far.

“It got a little feisty out there; I could hear some players cursing at us,” Kim said. “That part – I don’t think there was good sportsmanship there. But it’s all part of the fun. I understand it. So the U.S. team definitely motivated us to go out there.”

Kim’s claim that he was cursed at warranted further probing.

“I do it, too. You see me out there throwing fist pumps and jumping on the green. It’s all part of it, I get it,” he said. “I just don’t think there’s a need to look at someone and curse at them. I just don’t think there’s a need for it.

“I don’t get hurt about it. My feelings don’t hurt at all. I hope there’s no negative comments. That’s not what I’m trying to do here.”

Of course, Kim – who is now 1-2 this week – wasn’t about to receive any sympathy from his opponents.

Schauffele said he believed that he and Cantlay treated the Kims with the “utmost respect,” even quieting down the rest of Team USA while Si Woo Kim lined up his 15-footer on 18 to match.

“I have no clue if anyone was doing any of that,” Schauffele said. “I don’t believe any of our guys would do something like that. So I’m not sure what he was hearing.”

All Kim heard walking off the 18th green were the groans from International supporters who had seen this outcome too many times.

The Kims’ theatrics – the brashness and then the backlash – figure to be a talking point for both sides in the team rooms late Saturday night.

“They can do whatever they want to do,” Cantlay said. “We’ve just got to get the ball in the hole faster.”