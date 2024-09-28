 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 6
WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension
Illinois Fighting Illini college football
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
NCAA Football: Washington at Rutgers
Monangai runs for 132 yards and a TD, Rutgers holds off Washington 21-18

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 6
WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension
Illinois Fighting Illini college football
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
NCAA Football: Washington at Rutgers
Monangai runs for 132 yards and a TD, Rutgers holds off Washington 21-18

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3: Live updates, scores, highlights and results

Follow the morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday at the Presidents Cup.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Internationals, U.S. tied entering Saturday
September 27, 2024 05:48 PM
The United States and International team are tied, 5-5, at the Presidents Cup with a double session on Day 3.

The U.S. and International teams enter Saturday’s double session in the Presidents Cup tied, 5-5.

Follow the morning fourballs and the afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal with our live blog:

Updates
Captains on the first tee

U.S. captain Jim Furyk: “We regrouped, the leaders talked ... a new day, we gotta get after it early.”

International captain Mike Weir: “We enjoyed it for a moment because it was a really special day ... but it’s time to reset for today.”
Day 3 is underway

The first fourball match is on the course with Scheffler/Morikawa (USA) vs. Scott/Pendrith (INT).
Here are the Day 3 fourball matches

The four better-ball matches for the morning session:

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 fourball matchups, tee times at Royal Montreal
The U.S. and International teams will compete in two sessions on Saturday.