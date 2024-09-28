2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3: Live updates, scores, highlights and results
Follow the morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday at the Presidents Cup.
Internationals, U.S. tied entering Saturday
The United States and International team are tied, 5-5, at the Presidents Cup with a double session on Day 3.
The U.S. and International teams enter Saturday’s double session in the Presidents Cup tied, 5-5.
Follow the morning fourballs and the afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal with our live blog:
Updates
U.S. captain Jim Furyk: “We regrouped, the leaders talked ... a new day, we gotta get after it early.”
International captain Mike Weir: “We enjoyed it for a moment because it was a really special day ... but it’s time to reset for today.”
The first fourball match is on the course with Scheffler/Morikawa (USA) vs. Scott/Pendrith (INT).
The four better-ball matches for the morning session:
The U.S. and International teams will compete in two sessions on Saturday.