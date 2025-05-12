Sepp Straka takes massive leap in European Ryder Cup standings

While Rory McIlroy was surely rooting for buddy Shane Lowry on Sunday evening at the Truist Championship, that didn’t stop him from congratulating one of his other European Ryder Cup teammates, Sepp Straka, after Straka’s second win of the season.

This victory, though, meant a little more.

“At least this win counts for Ryder Cup points,” McIlroy told Straka as he walked off the 18th green at Philadelphia Cricket Club, having just edged Lowry by a shot.

Straka captured The American Express back in January, but that was before qualification began for this September’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Straka’s win Sunday vaulted him 15 spots to fifth in the standings; the top six as for Aug. 24, the Monday after the Betfred British Masters, earn automatic berths onto Luke Donald’s 12-man team.

“Really, really happy for that,” said Straka, who debuted two years ago in Rome, going 1-2. “I’ve been kind of behind in the points because of that win at Amex not counting. I knew that if I just kept playing good golf, I would have a chance to be there. I’m sure this will probably help me out with the rankings a lot. So very grateful, and hopefully I can keep the good play going and keep getting some more points.”

Here is a look at the rest of the European point standings, which McIlroy tops:

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Shane Lowry

3. Rasmus Hojgaard

4. Tyrrell Hatton

5. Sepp Straka

6. Justin Rose

---

7. Ludvig Aberg

8. Tommy Fleetwood

9. Thomas Detry

10. Niklas Norgaard

11. Matt Wallace

12. Laurie Canter

13. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

14. Thorbjorn Olesen

15. Viktor Hovland

16. Robert MacIntyre

17. Jorge Campillo

18. Jordan Smith

19. Paul Waring

20. Antoine Rozner

Here is a look at the U.S. point standings:

1. Scottie Scheffler

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Justin Thomas

4. Collin Morikawa

5. Bryson DeChambeau

6. Russell Henley

---

7. Andrew Novak

8. Maverick McNealy

9. Brian Harman

10. Patrick Cantlay

11. J.J. Spaun

12. Harris English

13. Daniel Berger

14. Tom Hoge

15. Tony Finau

16. Lucas Glover

17. Billy Horschel*

18. Wyndham Clark

19. Michael Kim

20. Akshay Bhatia

*Horschel was slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday and will be out until at least late summer.