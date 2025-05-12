Sepp Straka squeezes in bucket-list round between Truist win and PGA Championship

Sepp Straka will roll into Quail Hollow Club this week as the recent champion of the Truist Championship, having captured the $20 million signature event on Sunday at Philadelphia Cricket Club for his second title of the season.

But first, he’ll enjoy his birthday present.

Straka’s regular caddie, Duane Bock, who did not loop at the Truist because of a back injury, recently gifted his boss a round of Pine Valley Golf Club, the top-ranked course located outside of Philly in Clementon, New Jersey. Straka revealed the bucket-list round on Monday’s Dan on Golf Show with Dan Rapaport, saying he’ll tee it up there on Monday morning before flying to Charlotte, North Carolina later in the day.

Win a signature event ➡️ Pine Valley ➡️ PGA Championship



What a stretch for @seppstraka.



— Dan on Golf (@DanOnGolfShow) May 12, 2025

“That’s going to be a pretty special stretch,” Straka said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to beat that through my golf career.”

Considering Monday’s washout at Quail Hollow, where fans weren’t allowed on the grounds in anticipation of nearly 2 inches of rain, Straka might be the only player getting in some holes to start the week.