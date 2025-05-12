 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simone Biles
Simone Biles gives university commencement address
MLB: MAY 10 Reds at Rockies
Angels at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12
NFL football logo
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, how to watch, biggest games

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_giannistoheat_250512.jpg
What’s Heat’s place in potential Giannis trade?
nbc_csu_brownsqbroom_250512.jpg
Evaluating Sanders’ motivation amid QB competition
nbc_dlb_panthersrun_250512.jpg
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simone Biles
Simone Biles gives university commencement address
MLB: MAY 10 Reds at Rockies
Angels at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12
NFL football logo
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, how to watch, biggest games

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_giannistoheat_250512.jpg
What’s Heat’s place in potential Giannis trade?
nbc_csu_brownsqbroom_250512.jpg
Evaluating Sanders’ motivation amid QB competition
nbc_dlb_panthersrun_250512.jpg
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sepp Straka squeezes in bucket-list round between Truist win and PGA Championship

  
Published May 12, 2025 01:16 PM

Sepp Straka will roll into Quail Hollow Club this week as the recent champion of the Truist Championship, having captured the $20 million signature event on Sunday at Philadelphia Cricket Club for his second title of the season.

But first, he’ll enjoy his birthday present.

Straka’s regular caddie, Duane Bock, who did not loop at the Truist because of a back injury, recently gifted his boss a round of Pine Valley Golf Club, the top-ranked course located outside of Philly in Clementon, New Jersey. Straka revealed the bucket-list round on Monday’s Dan on Golf Show with Dan Rapaport, saying he’ll tee it up there on Monday morning before flying to Charlotte, North Carolina later in the day.

“That’s going to be a pretty special stretch,” Straka said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to beat that through my golf career.”

Considering Monday’s washout at Quail Hollow, where fans weren’t allowed on the grounds in anticipation of nearly 2 inches of rain, Straka might be the only player getting in some holes to start the week.