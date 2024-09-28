 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_24348953.jpg
No. 22 BYU needs a late pick to secure a 34-28 win at Baylor and stay undefeated
GOLF: SEP 26 Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup: 12 Sunday singles matches at Royal Montreal
USATSI_24349068.jpg
Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final minute

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndfreemanint_240928.jpg
Freeman: ND learned from 2023 mistakes against LOU
nbc_cfb_loubrookstd_240928.jpg
Shough’s dime, Brooks’s snag keep Louisville in it
kim.jpg
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_24348953.jpg
No. 22 BYU needs a late pick to secure a 34-28 win at Baylor and stay undefeated
GOLF: SEP 26 Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup: 12 Sunday singles matches at Royal Montreal
USATSI_24349068.jpg
Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final minute

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndfreemanint_240928.jpg
Freeman: ND learned from 2023 mistakes against LOU
nbc_cfb_loubrookstd_240928.jpg
Shough’s dime, Brooks’s snag keep Louisville in it
kim.jpg
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Si Woo Kim reacts to pitch-in with Steph Curry’s ‘night, night’ celebration but loses

  
Published September 28, 2024 07:10 PM

Si Woo Kim holed an unlikely pitch shot and reacted with Steph Curry’s famous “night, night” celebration.

It didn’t close his match, however. In fact, it only tied his and Tom Kim’s foursomes against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The Americans eventually won the match with a birdie at the last.

But ... great celebration on No. 16. After Tom Kim hit his approach shot right, into the thick grass above the greenside bunker, a search began for the ball.

It was found and deemed to be embedded, allowing Si Woo Kim to get a free drop — from where he holed out off a steep slope.

Team Kim went crazy with Si Woo putting his hands against his head in a sleep position, a move made famous by NBA superstar Curry.

The issue was: Curry does that when he delivers a knockout blow and locks up a win. Kim’s birdie won the hole but only tied the match. Cantlay then made a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the match, 1 up, and put the U.S. up 11-7 entering singles.