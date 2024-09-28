Si Woo Kim reacts to pitch-in with Steph Curry’s ‘night, night’ celebration but loses

Si Woo Kim holed an unlikely pitch shot and reacted with Steph Curry’s famous “night, night” celebration.

It didn’t close his match, however. In fact, it only tied his and Tom Kim’s foursomes against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The Americans eventually won the match with a birdie at the last.

But ... great celebration on No. 16. After Tom Kim hit his approach shot right, into the thick grass above the greenside bunker, a search began for the ball.

It was found and deemed to be embedded, allowing Si Woo Kim to get a free drop — from where he holed out off a steep slope.

Team Kim went crazy with Si Woo putting his hands against his head in a sleep position, a move made famous by NBA superstar Curry.

The issue was: Curry does that when he delivers a knockout blow and locks up a win. Kim’s birdie won the hole but only tied the match. Cantlay then made a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the match, 1 up, and put the U.S. up 11-7 entering singles.