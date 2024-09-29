A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

It was a script all too familiar.

The Internationals, in spurts, showed life. They poured in big putts, won convincing matches, even swept the opening foursomes session to enter the weekend tied. For a moment, they likely allowed themselves to believe that they could finally, after 26 years, win another Presidents Cup.

But by Sunday evening, the flame had extinguished for captain Mike Weir’s team, blown out by a U.S. squad that, as expected, was too talented, too highly ranked, too confident to be denied a 10th straight Presidents Cup.

“These guys played their hearts out this week,” U.S. captain Jim Furyk said. "... We talked about being a dog all week, being the tougher team.”

Yet again.

The Americans’ latest romp, clinched by next year’s U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, pushed the all-time series to 13-1-1.

After a chippy Saturday afternoon, the Americans weren’t about to let the pesky Internationals get under their skins and flirt with a historic comeback from four points down. Instead, they stepped on their throats from the gun. In 12 singles matches, the U.S. players were a combined 16 under on the first two holes.

From there, the Internationals were quieted – even the theatric Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, who had frolicked around Royal Montreal for the past few days as two of the few bright spots for a home side that had four players sit both Saturday sessions.

Weir will likely receive criticisms for some decision-making, though with Furyk front-loading his singles lineup, only needing four points to retain the cup, it likely mattered little how Weir lined up his ducks. Schauffele dominated veteran Jason Day in the leadoff match, 4 and 3, and Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay added wins before the 18th hole. Schauffele and Cantlay went 4-1 as two of the Americans’ workhorses, and Henley wasn’t too shabby, either, going 3-1 in his debut.

In total, half of the U.S. team earned at least three points, including Collin Morikawa capping a 4-1 week with a 2-and-1 win over Adam Scott, while the Internationals had no one notch more than two points.

The only International player with a winning record? The 2-1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was among those dropped for both Saturday sessions but bounced back to beat Brian Harman, 2 and 1.

“I’m going to be thinking about things that would’ve been done differently,” Weir said. “That’s human nature when you don’t win, you’re going to look at yourself in the mirror. ... I’ll have plenty of time to do that.”

It wasn’t all red, though, as Hideki Matsuyama, last in strokes gained among Internationals this week, took down world No. 1 – and previously 3-1 – Scottie Scheffler, 1 up, and Tom Kim earned a tie with Sam Burns.

“The last putt right there I was super nervous, my hands were shaking a lot,” said Matsuyama, who finished 2-3. “I’m really happy I was able to win this match.”

But with the first five matches in the books, the U.S. found itself just a half-point away.

That set the stage for Bradley. Playing in his first team event since the 2014 Ryder Cup, Bradley needed six birdies to oust Si Woo Kim, who led at the turn and later won Nos. 16 and 17 after Bradley had built a 3-up lead. Kim stuck his approach at the last, too, but there would be no more celebrations.

Kim’s birdie miss from 8 feet, 5 inches officially put the Internationals to sleep.

“Jesus,” Bradley said, catching his breath. “Wow, that was incredible. I kept saying all week, I didn’t know if I’d ever get to do this again. To be able to just play in this tournament, and then to win the point, my goodness. The last time I played, I was the point to lose the Ryder Cup.

“If this was my last round as a player – maybe it is – I’m happy with that.”