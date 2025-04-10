Twins at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 10

Its Thursday, April 10 and the Twins (4-8) are in Kansas City to wrap up their series with the Royals (6-6).

Bailey Ober is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Michael Wacha for Kansas City.

Kansas City took the first two games of the series, but Minnesota claimed a 4-0 victory yesterday. Ty France and Matt Wallner went deep for the Twins and Joe Ryan tossed seven shutout innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Royals

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNKC

Odds for the Twins at the Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Twins (+104), Royals (-124)

Spread: Royals 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Royals

Pitching matchup for April 10, 2025: Bailey Ober vs. Michael Wacha

Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 12.15 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 vs. Houston - 4IP, 1ER, 3H, 2BB, 5Ks Royals: Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.66 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 vs. Baltimore - 5.2IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Royals

The Twins have lost 3 of their last 4 games

Each of the last 7 games between the Twins and the Royals have stayed UNDER the Total

The Royals last 4 games overall have stayed UNDER the Game Total

The Royals are 5-7 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

