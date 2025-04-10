Brewers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 10

Its Thursday, April 10 and the Brewers (7-5) are in Denver looking to sweep their three-game series against the Rockies (2-9).

Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Ryan Feltner for Colorado.

Milwaukee scored in only three innings yesterday but tallied 17 runs in those three innings enroute to a 17-2 win. Jackson Chourio picked up a couple hits and drove in five runs to lead the onslaught for the Brewers. Chourio now has 16 RBIs on the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Rockies

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, COLR

Odds for the Brewers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Brewers (-116), Rockies (-104)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for April 10, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Ryan Feltner

Brewers: Quinn Priester

2024: 11GP, 49.2IP, 3-6, 6.15 ERA, 14BB, 33Ks Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 vs. Athletics - 5IP, 2ER, 8H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Rockies

The Brewers have won 7 of their last 8 games

The Rockies have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 of 11 games this season

Game Totals in Brewers’ games are 6-6 (O/U) this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Brewers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Brewers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 10.0.

