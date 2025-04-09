Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

A mixed team event is coming to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee approved Wednesday the addition of six new mixed gender team events, including a competition that will feature the top men’s and women’s golfers together at Riviera Country Club.

No other details were immediately available.

The proposal to the IOC last year involved a 36-hole team competition that would feature 16 teams (selected from the 60 men and 60 women already qualified for individual stroke play) playing one round of alternate shot and another of fourballs.

The event would be held the Sunday and Monday between the men’s and women’s 72-hole individual tournaments. That would necessitate a change to move the men’s competition to a Wednesday-Saturday schedule.