MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

tmacmock.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Pats go Tetairoa McMillan, Shedeur Sanders falls out of Round 1 if Connor Rogers were GM
The 2025 Masters
From professional game to Drive, Chip and Putt, Augusta chairman Fred Ridley concerned about pace of play
NHL: Preseason-Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers
Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf to get a mixed team event for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

  
Published April 9, 2025 02:33 PM

A mixed team event is coming to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee approved Wednesday the addition of six new mixed gender team events, including a competition that will feature the top men’s and women’s golfers together at Riviera Country Club.

No other details were immediately available.

The proposal to the IOC last year involved a 36-hole team competition that would feature 16 teams (selected from the 60 men and 60 women already qualified for individual stroke play) playing one round of alternate shot and another of fourballs.

The event would be held the Sunday and Monday between the men’s and women’s 72-hole individual tournaments. That would necessitate a change to move the men’s competition to a Wednesday-Saturday schedule.