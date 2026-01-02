How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium this week on Sunday Night Football, in the final regular-season game of the season. Everything is on the line as both teams make a final push for a playoff spot. The winner becomes the AFC North champion, and the loser will be eliminated from playoff contention. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Ravens vs Steelers game.



Baltimore Ravens:

Derrick Henry carried the Ravens to a 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Saturday night, finishing with a career-high 36 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns. It was his seventh career 200-yard rushing performance — the most in NFL history.

“Whatever carries it was, it was going to be, I just wanted to go out there and make something happen,” said Henry after the game.

“It’s one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

The win, combined with the Steelers’ Week 17 loss against the Cleveland Browns, kept the Ravens alive in the AFC North race, now just one victory away from winning the division.

Tyler Huntley, who started in place of Lamar Jackson (back contusion), completed 16 of 20 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 61 yards on seven carries.

Jackson’s status for Sunday night is still to be determined.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers were held to just six points — a pair of field goals — in Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Aaron Rodgers finished 21-of-39 for 168 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. A victory would have clinched the AFC North for Pittsburgh and eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention, but Rodgers remains positive despite the circumstances.

“I have full confidence we’ll go home and win next week. . .. We’ve done it all season,” Rodgers said in his postgame press conference. “We’ve handled adversity well. When we had to play our best ball we did, other than today.”

The Steelers defeated the Ravens 27-22 in Week 14, but their offense will be shorthanded this time around. WR DK Metcalf will miss the game as he finishes serving a two-game suspension, and TE Darnell Washington is out after breaking his arm in Sunday’s loss.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers:

When: Sunday, January 4

Sunday, January 4 Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

NFL Week 18 playoff scenarios The 2025 NFL regular season comes to an end on Sunday, and two playoff berths are still to be determined, with the AFC North and NFC South on the line.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

Sunday Night Football on Xfinity:

