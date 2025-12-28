Browns stun Steelers 13-6, keep Ravens alive for AFC North title

The Ravens and Steelers will play for the AFC North next week.

In a big upset, Cleveland played spoiler and beat Pittsburgh 13-6 to keep Baltimore alive for the division title.

The Browns led throughout the contest, taking a 10-0 lead in the first quarter off of a 50-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to tight end Harold Fannin.

Pittsburgh scored a pair of field goals in the second quarter, with Chris Boswell hitting from 44 and 40 yards.

But after that, there was no scoring to speak of until late in the fourth quarter. The Steelers went for it on fourth-and-10 from their own 20-yard line, but Aaron Rodgers’ pass was tipped at the line by Shelby Harris and was incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Browns made the Steelers burn all three of their timeouts before Szmyt hit a 33-yard field goal to put Cleveland up by seven.

From there, it didn’t take Pittsburgh long to get down the field, with Rodgers completing passes to Scotty Miller, Pat Freiermuth, and Adam Thielen to get the club down to Cleveland’s 7-yard line with 29 seconds on the clock

But after that, Rodgers threw three straight incompletions to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the right side, with the final one ending the contest.

Rodgers finished the game 21-of-39 for 168 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

The Steelers finished with 291 total yards, with the club tallying 15 first downs while going 3-of-15 on third down.

Pittsburgh didn’t score a touchdown, but with largely quick passing, the club did prevent Myles Garrett from breaking the single-season sack record. Garrett finished a game without a sack for the first time since Week 6, which was also against the Steelers.

On the other side, Shedeur Sanders had a solid first half but didn’t do much in the second. He finished 17-of-23 for 186 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jerry Jeudy caught five passes for 54 yards.

With the win, the Browns are now 4-12 and will finish the season on the road against division-rival Cincinnati.

The Steelers fell to 9-7 and will have another shot to clinch the AFC North next week with a game against the Ravens in Pittsburgh that is likely destined for prime time.