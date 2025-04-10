Blue Jays at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 10

Its Thursday, April 10 and the Blue Jays (8-5) take the field at Fenway looking for the four-game sweep of the Red Sox (6-7).

Chris Bassitt is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Walker Buehler for Boston.

Last night the Blue Jays outlasted the Sox, 2-1, in eleven innings. Bo Bichette drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly and Kevin Gausman combined with two Toronto relievers to allow just four hits and one unearned run.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, NESN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-105), Red Sox (-114)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 10, 2025: Chris Bassitt vs. Walker Buehler

Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.71 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 at Mets - 6.2IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 9Ks Red Sox: Walker Buehler (1-1, 8.68 ERA)

Last outing: 4/4 vs. St. Louis - 5IP, 5ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Red Sox

In their last 3 series, the Jays have swept Washington, been swept by the Mets, and are looking now to sweep the Red Sox

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 5-13 (.385) in this series

is 5-13 (.385) in this series The Blue Jays’ last 10 games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Red Sox are 4-8-1 (O/U) this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

