2025 European Ryder Cup team unveils qualification process

How the European Ryder Cup team arrives at its six automatic qualifiers will be different in 2025.

European captain Luke Donald confirmed Tuesday that there will no longer be two separate points lists that determine the top six automatic qualifiers onto the team. Instead, there will be a new, single points list that more heavily weights tournaments such as major championships, PGA Tour signature events and DP World Tour Rolex Series events. There are no points available for LIV Golf events.

This marks a significant change from previous years, when European team leadership relied on both a World Points list (based on the Official World Golf Ranking) and European Points List (based on Race to Dubai points).

Donald will still have six captain’s picks for the 2025 matches at Bethpage Black.

The European team qualification process begins Aug. 29 at the British Masters and will run through August 2025.

“This is without question a much cleaner and simpler qualification system than the ones utilized in previous years, and we thank Luke and his vice captains Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn for their vital input over the past few months,” said new DP World Tour chief Guy Kinnings.

Players must remain members of the DP World Tour in order to be eligible for the European team, which means that LIV players such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will have to play four regular events this season to retain membership.

Here is the distribution breakdown of available points:

