Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

2025 Sony Open: Players in first full-field event of PGA Tour season

  
Published January 3, 2025 05:35 PM

The PGA Tour moves from Maui to Honolulu for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Tour kick-started 2025 with The Sentry, open to ’24 winners and players who finished inside the top 50 in FedExCup points. The Sony is first full-field event of the season, with 144 players competing for a $8.7 million purse.

While seven Korn Ferry Tour and Q-School graduates are currently on the alternate list, it’s a marked improvement from last year when 21 of those reorder-category players were out of the initial field. KFT grads Noah Goodwin and Aldrich Potgieter are among this year’s sponsor exemptions, as is Q-School grad Takumi Kanaya.

At least so far, it appears that the PGA Tour reducing the number of FedExCup finishers who maintain fully exempt status from 125 to 100 has not increased the urgency of current members to play more events.

Here’s a look at the initial field list at Waialae Country Club: