Adrien Saddier wins Italian Open for first DP World Tour title in 200th start

  
Published June 29, 2025 01:44 PM
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
June 29, 2025 12:38 PM
Look back at the best shots from Round 4 of the 2025 Italian Open at Argentario Golf Club in Monte Argentario, Italy, where a first-time European Tour winner punched his ticket to The Open.

MONTE ARGENTARIO, Italy — Adrien Saddier claimed his first DP World Tour title in his 200th start with a back-nine charge at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Saddier had a 4-under 66 to finish two strokes ahead of fellow Frenchman Martin Couvra (69), the third-round leader who looked headed for victory until Saddier produced five birdies over seven holes at the Argentario Golf Club on the Tuscan coast.

Saddier and Couvra earned places in The Open field at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge 2025 - Day Three
Tied for lead, injury forces former DPWT winner to withdraw from final group
Eddie Pepperell withdrew from Sunday’s final round of the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour with a back injury.

Calum Hill of Scotland and Dan Bradbury of England finished tied for third, four strokes behind Saddier.