Adrien Saddier wins Italian Open for first DP World Tour title in 200th start

MONTE ARGENTARIO, Italy — Adrien Saddier claimed his first DP World Tour title in his 200th start with a back-nine charge at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Saddier had a 4-under 66 to finish two strokes ahead of fellow Frenchman Martin Couvra (69), the third-round leader who looked headed for victory until Saddier produced five birdies over seven holes at the Argentario Golf Club on the Tuscan coast.

Saddier and Couvra earned places in The Open field at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next month.

Tied for lead, injury forces former DPWT winner to withdraw from final group Eddie Pepperell withdrew from Sunday’s final round of the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour with a back injury.

Calum Hill of Scotland and Dan Bradbury of England finished tied for third, four strokes behind Saddier.