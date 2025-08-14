 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning
The home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning renamed Benchmark International Arena
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Ohio’s gambling oversight agency says it is working with MLB on investigation involving Guardians
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64

August 13, 2025 10:00 PM
Relive the best moments from the Round of 64 at the 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship hosted by The Olympic Club in San Francisco, California.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
ganne_mpx.jpg
13:48
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_usjunioramateurtrophy_250726.jpg
03:02
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur trophy presentation
nbc_golf_junioramateurfinalhl_250726.jpg
09:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
junior_am_site.jpg
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
girls_junior_for_mpx.jpg
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
nbc_golf_rydercupkeegan_250813.jpg
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflercaddie_250813.jpg
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
nbc_roto_cook_250813.jpg
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
nbc_roto_mooney_250813.jpg
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
nbc_roto_chargers_250813.jpg
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
nbc_golf_rorymcilroywalk_250813.jpg
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
nbc_simms_morelikelyrodgers_250813.jpg
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_simms_wouldubeshocked_250813.jpg
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250812.jpg
13:07
Temper expectations for Rams skill players
nbc_ffhh_fantasydeepsleepers_250812.jpg
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
nbc_ffhh_rickysleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
nbc_ffhh_chrisrashidsleeper_250812.jpg
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints
nbc_ffhh_lamb_250812.jpg
02:01
Lamb headlines best bets for NFL receptions leader
nbc_simms_mlcomorvik_250813.jpg
06:17
More likely to miss postseason, MIN or WAS?
nbc_golf_livrelegation_250813.jpg
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
nbc_roto_rams_250813.jpg
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season