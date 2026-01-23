 Skip navigation
How to watch No. 9 Iowa State vs Oklahoma State: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

  
Published January 23, 2026 08:00 AM

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Big 12 college basketball thriller this Saturday afternoon on Peacock and NBCSN. Tip-off is at 4:00 PM ET. See below for more information on how to live stream the Iowa State vs Oklahoma State match up and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Iowa State:

The Cyclones are coming off a dominant 87-57 victory over UCF on Tuesday night. Senior forward Joshua Jefferson finished with 17 points, a career-high 12 assists, and 10 boards, notching his second triple-double of the season.

Junior forward Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points, while Blake Buchanan finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Iowa’s defense held UCF to a 37.0 shooting percentage, forcing 19 turnovers.

Oklahoma State:

The Oklahoma State Cowboys fell 68-65 to the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night. Isaiah Coleman led the team with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Anthony Roy had 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals. Kanye Clary finished with 11 points, 6 assists, and 2 steals.

How to watch Iowa State vs Oklahoma State:

  • When: Saturday, January 24
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock and NBCSN

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to get access to our NBC Sports on Peacock Channel as well as all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover. Eligible students can sign up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/Month.

Which college basketball conferences can I watch on Peacock?

You can watch the Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, and more streaming exclusively on Peacock.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.