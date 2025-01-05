 Skip navigation
And the first albatross in Sentry history at Kapalua goes to...

  
Published January 5, 2025 04:24 PM

Taylor Pendrith didn’t win The Sentry on Sunday, but he will go home with distinction.

Pendrith recorded the first albatross in tournament history at Kapalua, which began hosting the PGA Tour’s season opener in 1999, on Sunday. The long-hitting Canadian holed out from 203 yards at the par-5 fifth hole.

“I had a really good number, and was just trying to hit a hard 6-iron and land it kind of front third and let it chase back, and as soon as I hit it I knew it was going to be really good,” Pendrith said. “Didn’t expect it to go in, didn’t see it go in, but the fans that were up by the green went crazy, so, yeah, it was a really good bonus.”

Pendrith’s albatross is the 142nd on Tour since 1983. Five were made last season, most recently Nick Hardy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Personally, it’s the first for Pendrith in competition, though he’s had quite a few otherwise.

That’s actually No. 8,” Pendrith said. “Which is weird. I’ve got three holes-in-one and that’s No. 8 albatross.”

While the deuce moved Pendrith to 20 under, he was still seven shots back of Hideki Matsuyama’s 54-hole score of 27 under at the time. Pendrith went on to card 6-under 68 and finish at 22 under.