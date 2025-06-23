Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Victory is as much relief as a celebration for Chase Briscoe
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Sonia Citron has 27 points, 11 rebounds, hits winning 3 as Mystics beat Wings 91-88 in OT
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nneka Ogwumike scores 26, Skylar Diggins adds 20 to help Storm beat Liberty 89-79
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Long: Victory is as much relief as a celebration for Chase Briscoe
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Sonia Citron has 27 points, 11 rebounds, hits winning 3 as Mystics beat Wings 91-88 in OT
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nneka Ogwumike scores 26, Skylar Diggins adds 20 to help Storm beat Liberty 89-79
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Pocono
Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
June 22, 2025 08:03 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
Related Videos
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
Latest Clips
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
12:03
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
01:48
Di Resta ‘steadily fought forward’ for LMP2 win
01:44
Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
01:11
Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen
02:00
Meyer Shank ‘made it happen’ in Sahlen’s Six Hours
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
01:04
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
19:59
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Watkins Glen
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
15:40
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
01:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
22:25
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
21:16
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue