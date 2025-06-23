 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400
Long: Victory is as much relief as a celebration for Chase Briscoe
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics
Sonia Citron has 27 points, 11 rebounds, hits winning 3 as Mystics beat Wings 91-88 in OT
WNBA: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike scores 26, Skylar Diggins adds 20 to help Storm beat Liberty 89-79

Top Clips

tommy_site.jpg
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400
Long: Victory is as much relief as a celebration for Chase Briscoe
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics
Sonia Citron has 27 points, 11 rebounds, hits winning 3 as Mystics beat Wings 91-88 in OT
WNBA: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike scores 26, Skylar Diggins adds 20 to help Storm beat Liberty 89-79

Top Clips

tommy_site.jpg
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Pocono

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono

June 22, 2025 08:03 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_poconoraceway_v2_250621.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_250620.jpg
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250615.jpg
04:24
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
nbc_nas_gisbergenintrv_250614.jpg
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_nas_suarezmexico_250611.jpg
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_trucksmichigan_250607.jpg
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
briscoe_thumb.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
cup_michigan_quals.jpg
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_mayranking_250529.jpg
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_xfinity_charlotteracehl_250424.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte

Latest Clips

tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
12:03
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 6 Hours of The Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_imsa_pauldirestainterview_250622.jpg
01:48
Di Resta ‘steadily fought forward’ for LMP2 win
gtd_interview.jpg
01:44
Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_imsa_harperandhesseinterview_250622.jpg
01:11
Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen
nbc_imsa_finaleinterview_250622.jpg
02:00
Meyer Shank ‘made it happen’ in Sahlen’s Six Hours
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
01:04
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
nbc_imsa_lamborace1_250621.jpg
19:59
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
15:40
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
01:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_imsa_mpcesses120_250621.jpg
22:25
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_imsa_porscherace_1and2_250621.jpg
21:16
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen