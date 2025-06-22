 Skip navigation
Miguel Angel Jimenez forces playoff, wins with a 20-footer at Kaulig Companies Championship
IMSA Watkins Glen results, points: Acura wins again as Blomqvist saves just enough juice
Keegan Bradley wins shocker at Travelers, denying Tommy Fleetwood first Tour win

Lee: Used 'reverse psychology' to win KPMG Women's
Lee 'kept it together,' showed mettle for KPMG win
Di Resta 'steadily fought forward' for LMP2 win

Miguel Angel Jimenez forces playoff, wins with a 20-footer at Kaulig Companies Championship
IMSA Watkins Glen results, points: Acura wins again as Blomqvist saves just enough juice
Keegan Bradley wins shocker at Travelers, denying Tommy Fleetwood first Tour win

Lee: Used 'reverse psychology' to win KPMG Women's
Lee 'kept it together,' showed mettle for KPMG win
Di Resta 'steadily fought forward' for LMP2 win

Travelers Championship 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC River Highlands

  
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
June 21, 2025 06:49 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Tommy Fleetwood entered the 72nd hole of the Travelers Championship leading Keegan Bradley by one shot.

Fleetwood made bogey, Bradley made birdie, and the U.S. Ryder Cup captain prevailed before a partisan crowd at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard for those who completed all four rounds in the final $20 million signature event of the PGA Tour season.

﻿POS. PLAYER TOTAL R1 R2 R3 R4
1 Keegan Bradley -15 64 70 63 68
T2 Tommy Fleetwood -14 66 65 63 72
T2 Russell Henley -14 68 68 61 69
T4 Jason Day -13 66 66 67 68
T4 Harris English -13 67 68 67 65
T6 Rory McIlroy -12 64 71 68 65
T6 Scottie Scheffler -12 62 69 72 65
8 Brian Harman -10 66 71 65 68
T9 Lucas Glover -9 69 67 67 68
T9 Justin Thomas -9 67 64 73 67
T9 Harry Hall -9 69 68 69 65
T12 Patrick Cantlay -8 67 68 68 69
T12 Denny McCarthy -8 69 64 70 69
T14 Byeong Hun An -7 69 68 69 67
T14 J.J. Spaun -7 73 71 66 63
T14 Ben Griffin -7 67 70 69 67
T17 Wyndham Clark -6 64 72 66 72
T17 Robert Macintyre -6 71 67 70 66
T17 Nick Taylor -6 66 68 69 71
T17 Ryan Fox -6 69 71 68 66
T17 Matt Fitzpatrick -6 71 72 63 68
T17 Maverick McNealy -6 70 70 66 68
T17 Sam Burns -6 67 71 67 69
T17 Aaron Rai -6 68 73 63 70
T25 Bud Cauley -5 70 70 68 67
T25 Taylor Pendrith -5 68 74 62 71
T25 Kevin Yu -5 68 73 64 70
T25 Austin Eckroat -5 62 71 71 71
T25 Davis Thompson -5 68 70 67 70
T30 Adam Scott -4 72 72 62 70
T30 Alex Noren -4 67 70 67 72
T30 Hideki Matsuyama -4 69 69 73 65
T30 Andrew Novak -4 70 71 69 66
T34 Stephan Jaeger -3 68 70 68 71
T34 Luke Clanton -3 67 72 68 70
T36 Jhonattan Vegas -2 74 67 71 66
T36 Gary Woodland -2 67 75 67 69
T36 Rickie Fowler -2 70 77 64 67
T36 Max Greyserman -2 66 72 66 74
T36 Ludvig Aberg -2 71 69 69 69
T36 Joe Highsmith -2 68 69 74 67
T42 Michael Kim -1 68 71 67 73
T42 Daniel Berger -1 71 71 65 72
T42 Collin Morikawa -1 67 71 69 72
T45 Shane Lowry E 72 73 66 69
T45 Tom Hoge E 70 72 71 67
T45 Sepp Straka E 74 71 67 68
T45 Christiaan Bezuidenhout E 71 74 69 66
T45 J.T. Poston E 73 67 71 69
T45 Tom Kim E 67 72 68 73
T45 Sam Stevens E 75 73 65 67
T52 Cameron Young 1 65 73 71 72
T52 Jacob Bridgeman 1 73 69 69 70
T54 Ryan Gerard 2 70 71 69 72
T54 Max Homa 2 68 71 71 72
T54 Akshay Bhatia 2 70 70 68 74
T57 Adam Hadwin 3 66 71 71 75
T57 Davis Riley 3 66 77 73 67
T57 Matthieu Pavon 3 71 71 68 73
T57 Cameron Davis 3 71 73 68 71
T61 Xander Schauffele 4 69 72 68 75
T61 Sungjae Im 4 67 73 71 73
T63 Thomas Detry 5 70 74 74 67
T63 Min Woo Lee 5 73 69 71 72
65 Mackenzie Hughes 7 71 72 70 74
T66 Nick Dunlap 11 76 75 67 73
T66 Tony Finau 11 73 74 68 76