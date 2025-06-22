Travelers Championship 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC River Highlands
Published June 22, 2025 06:37 PM
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Tommy Fleetwood entered the 72nd hole of the Travelers Championship leading Keegan Bradley by one shot.
Fleetwood made bogey, Bradley made birdie, and the U.S. Ryder Cup captain prevailed before a partisan crowd at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Here’s a look at the final leaderboard for those who completed all four rounds in the final $20 million signature event of the PGA Tour season.
|POS.
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Keegan Bradley
|-15
|64
|70
|63
|68
|T2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-14
|66
|65
|63
|72
|T2
|Russell Henley
|-14
|68
|68
|61
|69
|T4
|Jason Day
|-13
|66
|66
|67
|68
|T4
|Harris English
|-13
|67
|68
|67
|65
|T6
|Rory McIlroy
|-12
|64
|71
|68
|65
|T6
|Scottie Scheffler
|-12
|62
|69
|72
|65
|8
|Brian Harman
|-10
|66
|71
|65
|68
|T9
|Lucas Glover
|-9
|69
|67
|67
|68
|T9
|Justin Thomas
|-9
|67
|64
|73
|67
|T9
|Harry Hall
|-9
|69
|68
|69
|65
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay
|-8
|67
|68
|68
|69
|T12
|Denny McCarthy
|-8
|69
|64
|70
|69
|T14
|Byeong Hun An
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|67
|T14
|J.J. Spaun
|-7
|73
|71
|66
|63
|T14
|Ben Griffin
|-7
|67
|70
|69
|67
|T17
|Wyndham Clark
|-6
|64
|72
|66
|72
|T17
|Robert Macintyre
|-6
|71
|67
|70
|66
|T17
|Nick Taylor
|-6
|66
|68
|69
|71
|T17
|Ryan Fox
|-6
|69
|71
|68
|66
|T17
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-6
|71
|72
|63
|68
|T17
|Maverick McNealy
|-6
|70
|70
|66
|68
|T17
|Sam Burns
|-6
|67
|71
|67
|69
|T17
|Aaron Rai
|-6
|68
|73
|63
|70
|T25
|Bud Cauley
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|67
|T25
|Taylor Pendrith
|-5
|68
|74
|62
|71
|T25
|Kevin Yu
|-5
|68
|73
|64
|70
|T25
|Austin Eckroat
|-5
|62
|71
|71
|71
|T25
|Davis Thompson
|-5
|68
|70
|67
|70
|T30
|Adam Scott
|-4
|72
|72
|62
|70
|T30
|Alex Noren
|-4
|67
|70
|67
|72
|T30
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-4
|69
|69
|73
|65
|T30
|Andrew Novak
|-4
|70
|71
|69
|66
|T34
|Stephan Jaeger
|-3
|68
|70
|68
|71
|T34
|Luke Clanton
|-3
|67
|72
|68
|70
|T36
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-2
|74
|67
|71
|66
|T36
|Gary Woodland
|-2
|67
|75
|67
|69
|T36
|Rickie Fowler
|-2
|70
|77
|64
|67
|T36
|Max Greyserman
|-2
|66
|72
|66
|74
|T36
|Ludvig Aberg
|-2
|71
|69
|69
|69
|T36
|Joe Highsmith
|-2
|68
|69
|74
|67
|T42
|Michael Kim
|-1
|68
|71
|67
|73
|T42
|Daniel Berger
|-1
|71
|71
|65
|72
|T42
|Collin Morikawa
|-1
|67
|71
|69
|72
|T45
|Shane Lowry
|E
|72
|73
|66
|69
|T45
|Tom Hoge
|E
|70
|72
|71
|67
|T45
|Sepp Straka
|E
|74
|71
|67
|68
|T45
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|E
|71
|74
|69
|66
|T45
|J.T. Poston
|E
|73
|67
|71
|69
|T45
|Tom Kim
|E
|67
|72
|68
|73
|T45
|Sam Stevens
|E
|75
|73
|65
|67
|T52
|Cameron Young
|1
|65
|73
|71
|72
|T52
|Jacob Bridgeman
|1
|73
|69
|69
|70
|T54
|Ryan Gerard
|2
|70
|71
|69
|72
|T54
|Max Homa
|2
|68
|71
|71
|72
|T54
|Akshay Bhatia
|2
|70
|70
|68
|74
|T57
|Adam Hadwin
|3
|66
|71
|71
|75
|T57
|Davis Riley
|3
|66
|77
|73
|67
|T57
|Matthieu Pavon
|3
|71
|71
|68
|73
|T57
|Cameron Davis
|3
|71
|73
|68
|71
|T61
|Xander Schauffele
|4
|69
|72
|68
|75
|T61
|Sungjae Im
|4
|67
|73
|71
|73
|T63
|Thomas Detry
|5
|70
|74
|74
|67
|T63
|Min Woo Lee
|5
|73
|69
|71
|72
|65
|Mackenzie Hughes
|7
|71
|72
|70
|74
|T66
|Nick Dunlap
|11
|76
|75
|67
|73
|T66
|Tony Finau
|11
|73
|74
|68
|76