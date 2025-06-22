Travelers Championship 2025 leaderboard: Final results and scores from TPC River Highlands

Tommy Fleetwood entered the 72nd hole of the Travelers Championship leading Keegan Bradley by one shot.

Fleetwood made bogey, Bradley made birdie, and the U.S. Ryder Cup captain prevailed before a partisan crowd at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard for those who completed all four rounds in the final $20 million signature event of the PGA Tour season.