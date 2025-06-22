 Skip navigation
Travelers Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout for $20 million purse

  
Published June 22, 2025 09:49 AM
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
June 21, 2025 06:49 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The Travelers Championship is the eighth and final signature event of the season, offering a $20 million purse to the limited field.

Here’s how the prize money breaks down and will be paid out at TPC River Highlands (the individual payout will be updated when made available by the PGA Tour after the conclusion of play).

  • WIN: $3,600,000
  • 2: $2,160,000
  • 3: $1,360,000
  • 4: $960,000
  • 5: $800,000
  • 6: $720,000
  • 7: $670,000
  • 8: $620,000
  • 9: $580,000
  • 10: $540,000
  • 11: $500,000
  • 12: $460,000
  • 13: $420,000
  • 14: $380,000
  • 15: $360,000
  • 16: $340,000
  • 17: $320,000
  • 18: $300,000
  • 19: $280,000
  • 20: $260,000
  • 21: $240,000
  • 22: $223,000
  • 23: $207,500
  • 24: $190,000
  • 25: $175,000
  • 26: $159,000
  • 27: $152,500
  • 28: $146,000
  • 29: $140,000
  • 30: $134,000
  • 31: $128,500
  • 32: $122,500
  • 33: $116,500
  • 34: $111,000
  • 35: $106,500
  • 36: $101,500
  • 37: $96,500
  • 38: $92,500
  • 39: $88,500
  • 40: $84,000
  • 41: $80,000
  • 42: $76,000
  • 43: $72,000
  • 44: $68,000
  • 45: $64,000
  • 46: $60,000
  • 47: $56,000
  • 48: $53,000
  • 49: $50,000
  • 50: $49,000
  • 51: $48,000
  • 52: $47,000
  • 53: $46,000
  • 54: $46,000
  • 55: $45,500
  • 56: $45,000
  • 57: $44,500
  • 58: $43,500
  • 59: $43,000
  • 60: $42,500
  • 61: $41,500
  • 62: $41,000
  • 63: $40,500
  • 64: $40,000
  • 65: $39,500
  • 66: $39,000
  • 67: $38,000
  • 68: $37,500
  • 69: $38,000
  • 70: $37,500
  • 71: $37,000
  • 72: $36,000