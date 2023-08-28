 Skip navigation
Andrea Lee plays way into U.S. Solheim Cup team as nine qualifiers announced


  
Published August 28, 2023 10:49 AM

The U.S. Solheim Cup team is almost set.

Nine of the 12 players were announced Monday morning as automatic qualifiers for the Sept. 22-24 matches at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. World No. 1 Lilia Vu leads a group of seven qualifiers via U.S. Solheim Cup points, a list that also includes Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee. Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang earned their Solheim berths via the Rolex Rankings.

“I am so excited to have these nine players on the team for the 2023 Solheim Cup,” said U.S. captain Stacy Lewis. “The last year has been exciting – and challenging – and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain. Even the rookies aren’t true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won’t be overwhelmed by the experience. When we add in the captain’s picks, this is definitely going to be a very strong team.”

Lee punched her first ever ticket to the biennial event at the last minute, finishing T-13 at this past week’s CPKC Women’s Open to move from eighth to seventh in points.

“I was pretty stressed coming down the stretch [Sunday] because I knew I had to finish top 13 to not have to rely on a captain’s pick,” said Lee. “I’m just super grateful and honored to represent the USA. It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl. I played on two Junior Solheim Cup teams and have always wanted to play on the real Solheim Cup team. I’m just so excited and I can’t wait to play for Stacy and for Team USA.”

Zhang, the two-time Annika Award winner who turned pro out of Stanford in May after winning her second NCAA individual title, will also be making her Solheim debut.

“It’s an honor to be on this team, for me to be with the best players in the world as well as be an athlete that represents her country,” said Zhang. “I can’t wait to go to Spain and tee it up with these amazing girls, and at the same time represent the Red, White and Blue.”

Thompson will be playing her sixth Solheim Cup, which ranks seventh most all-time. Kang now has four nods, with Korda and Khang each appearing for a third time.

Lewis’ three captain’s picks will be unveiled Monday at noon.