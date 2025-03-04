 Skip navigation
Pine Valley to host 2044 Walker Cup, USGA announces

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:05 PM

New parents who want their sons to play golf might want to start whispering, “Pine Valley.” The USGA says the fabled course in New Jersey will host the Walker Cup in 2044. There’s a chance players on either team have not been born yet.

“We are committed to bringing our championships to the finest golf courses in the country,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “To have Pine Valley as the host site of this prestigious event will not only produce memorable competition but also reinforce the stature of amateur golf worldwide.”

The Walker Cup this year goes to Cypress Point for the first time. Future sites in the U.S. include Oakmont in 2032 and Chicago Golf Club in 2036.

This will be the third time Pine Valley hosts the Walker Cup, most recently in 1985, a team that featured Davis Love III and Scott Verplank.