Auburn, ASU among schools with multiple players on Haskins Award preseason watch list
Twenty-five players were named to the preseason Fred Haskins Award watch list presented by Stifel.
Among them are the world’s top-ranked amateur, Florida State junior Luke Clanton, and the recent U.S. Amateur champion, Arizona State senior Josele Ballester.
Defending national champion Auburn has two players on the list, including last year’s Haskins recipient Jackson Koivun. Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Virginia and Texas all boast two representatives apiece.
The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners.
Here is the full list:
Josele Ballester, Arizona State
Jackson Buchanan, Illinois
Luke Clanton, Florida State
David Ford, North Carolina
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Andrew Goodman, Oklahoma
Justin Hastings, San Diego State
Max Herendeen, Illinois
Ben James, Virginia
Filip Jakubcik, Arizona
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Bryan Lee, Virginia
Christian Maas, Texas
Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M
Omar Morales, UCLA
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Jake Peacock, South Florida
Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt
Calum Scott, Texas Tech
Will Sides, SMU
Preston Summerhays, Arizona State
Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt