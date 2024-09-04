Auburn, ASU among schools with multiple players on Haskins Award preseason watch list

Twenty-five players were named to the preseason Fred Haskins Award watch list presented by Stifel.

Among them are the world’s top-ranked amateur, Florida State junior Luke Clanton, and the recent U.S. Amateur champion, Arizona State senior Josele Ballester.

Defending national champion Auburn has two players on the list, including last year’s Haskins recipient Jackson Koivun. Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Virginia and Texas all boast two representatives apiece.

The Haskins Award is one of three national college player of the year awards but the only one voted on by current players and coaches, select members of the media and past Haskins winners.

Here is the full list:

Josele Ballester, Arizona State

Jackson Buchanan, Illinois

Luke Clanton, Florida State

David Ford, North Carolina

Ian Gilligan, Florida

Andrew Goodman, Oklahoma

Justin Hastings, San Diego State

Max Herendeen, Illinois

Ben James, Virginia

Filip Jakubcik, Arizona

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss

Bryan Lee, Virginia

Christian Maas, Texas

Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M

Omar Morales, UCLA

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Jake Peacock, South Florida

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt

Calum Scott, Texas Tech

Will Sides, SMU

Preston Summerhays, Arizona State

Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech

Brendan Valdes, Auburn

Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt