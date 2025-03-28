 Skip navigation
Weather forecast for 2025 Masters Tournament week and Augusta National Women’s Amateur

  
Published March 28, 2025 12:42 PM

Augusta, Georgia, will again be the epicenter of the golf world when the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Masters Tournament are held in back-to-back weeks.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast, provided by AccuWeather (updated Friday, March 28):

What will the weather be like for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur?

The competition will be contested April 2-3 at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia. An April 4 practice round and the April 5 final round, will be held at Augusta National Golf Club.

﻿DATE CONDITIONS RAIN CHANCE TEMP. HIGH WIND
Apr. 2 Watch for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon 87% 79 degrees SE 9 mph
Apr. 3 Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid 4% 87 degrees S 9 mph
Apr. 4 Very warm with sun through high clouds 4% 88 degrees S 7 mph
Apr. 5 Mostly cloudy and remaining very warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon 40% 86 degrees SSW 7 mph

What will the weather be like for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals?

The DCP National Finals will be held Sunday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. EDT at Augusta National.

﻿DATE CONDITIONS RAIN CHANCE TEMP. HIGH WIND
Apr. 6 A thick cloud cover with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon 68% 82 degrees WSW 5 mph

What will the weather be like for Masters week?

Practice rounds will be held at Augusta National April 7-9, with the Par 3 Contest in the afternoon of April 9. The tournament will run April 10-13.

﻿DATE CONDITIONS RAIN CHANCE TEMP. HIGH WIND
Apr. 7 Considerable cloudiness in the morning with a shower in places, then clouds and sun in the afternoon 43% 83 degrees SSW 5 mph
Apr. 8 Not as warm with periods of rain 67% 76 degrees SSE 5 mph
Apr. 9 Mostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon 61% 73 degrees NNE 4 mph
Apr. 10 Partly sunny 20% 72 degrees SW 7 mph
Apr. 11 Increasing cloudiness 25% 80 degrees W 7 mph
Apr. 12 Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon 63% 81 degrees S 6 mph
Apr. 13 Mostly cloudy 25% 79 degrees W 12 mph