Weather forecast for 2025 Masters Tournament week and Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Published March 28, 2025 12:42 PM
Augusta, Georgia, will again be the epicenter of the golf world when the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Masters Tournament are held in back-to-back weeks.
Here’s a look at the weather forecast, provided by AccuWeather (updated Friday, March 28):
What will the weather be like for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur?
The competition will be contested April 2-3 at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia. An April 4 practice round and the April 5 final round, will be held at Augusta National Golf Club.
|DATE
|CONDITIONS
|RAIN CHANCE
|TEMP. HIGH
|WIND
|Apr. 2
|Watch for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon
|87%
|79 degrees
|SE 9 mph
|Apr. 3
|Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid
|4%
|87 degrees
|S 9 mph
|Apr. 4
|Very warm with sun through high clouds
|4%
|88 degrees
|S 7 mph
|Apr. 5
|Mostly cloudy and remaining very warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon
|40%
|86 degrees
|SSW 7 mph
What will the weather be like for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals?
The DCP National Finals will be held Sunday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. EDT at Augusta National.
|DATE
|CONDITIONS
|RAIN CHANCE
|TEMP. HIGH
|WIND
|Apr. 6
|A thick cloud cover with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon
|68%
|82 degrees
|WSW 5 mph
What will the weather be like for Masters week?
Practice rounds will be held at Augusta National April 7-9, with the Par 3 Contest in the afternoon of April 9. The tournament will run April 10-13.
|DATE
|CONDITIONS
|RAIN CHANCE
|TEMP. HIGH
|WIND
|Apr. 7
|Considerable cloudiness in the morning with a shower in places, then clouds and sun in the afternoon
|43%
|83 degrees
|SSW 5 mph
|Apr. 8
|Not as warm with periods of rain
|67%
|76 degrees
|SSE 5 mph
|Apr. 9
|Mostly cloudy with a touch of rain in the afternoon
|61%
|73 degrees
|NNE 4 mph
|Apr. 10
|Partly sunny
|20%
|72 degrees
|SW 7 mph
|Apr. 11
|Increasing cloudiness
|25%
|80 degrees
|W 7 mph
|Apr. 12
|Cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon
|63%
|81 degrees
|S 6 mph
|Apr. 13
|Mostly cloudy
|25%
|79 degrees
|W 12 mph