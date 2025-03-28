Weather forecast for 2025 Masters Tournament week and Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Augusta, Georgia, will again be the epicenter of the golf world when the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Masters Tournament are held in back-to-back weeks.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast, provided by AccuWeather (updated Friday, March 28):

What will the weather be like for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur?

The competition will be contested April 2-3 at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia. An April 4 practice round and the April 5 final round, will be held at Augusta National Golf Club.

﻿DATE CONDITIONS RAIN CHANCE TEMP. HIGH WIND Apr. 2 Watch for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon 87% 79 degrees SE 9 mph Apr. 3 Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid 4% 87 degrees S 9 mph Apr. 4 Very warm with sun through high clouds 4% 88 degrees S 7 mph Apr. 5 Mostly cloudy and remaining very warm; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon 40% 86 degrees SSW 7 mph

How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

What will the weather be like for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals?

The DCP National Finals will be held Sunday, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. EDT at Augusta National.

﻿DATE CONDITIONS RAIN CHANCE TEMP. HIGH WIND Apr. 6 A thick cloud cover with a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon 68% 82 degrees WSW 5 mph

What will the weather be like for Masters week?

Practice rounds will be held at Augusta National April 7-9, with the Par 3 Contest in the afternoon of April 9. The tournament will run April 10-13.