Augusta National expands weekend TV windows for next year’s Masters

More of the Masters is coming to your TV screens.

Augusta National announced Tuesday that it has expanded the TV windows for next year’s Masters Tournament, adding an extra hour of network coverage on CBS for Saturday’s third round and four additional hours on the weekend on the Paramount+ app.

CBS will air the Masters from 2 to 7 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday. Two hours of live coverage has been added each day to Paramount+, beginning at noon. That brings the total to 14 hours of weekend coverage on CBS and Paramount+.

The club said that the amount of commercial time per hour – four minutes – will remain unchanged.

“Alongside our friends at the network, we are pleased to extend the Tournament’s weekend coverage and ultimately deliver more live golf for Masters fans,” chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

Historically, the third-coverage coverage window on CBS has been from 3 to 7 p.m., with the final group usually going off at about 2:45 p.m.