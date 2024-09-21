Aussie golfer in danger of losing eyesight after freak pro-am accident

A freak accident during a pro-am has doctors fighting to save a professional golfer’s eyesight.

Jeffrey Guan, a 20-year-old budding talent from Australia, suffered a serious eye injury during a pro-am event on Friday at Club Catalina in Batemans Bay, New South Wales. Guan, who had just returned to Australia after making his PGA Tour debut at the Procore Championship in Napa, California, was struck in the eye by a golf ball and was transported to a local hospital before later being airlifted to see an eye specialist in Cranberra, according to a statement by the PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Just before 2 p.m. we responded to reports a man in his 20s had been hit in the head with a golf ball,” a NSW ambulance spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald. “We treated the man for a head injury and he was taken to Moruya District Hospital.”

Australian Golf Digest, which spoke to Guan’s longtime coach, Paul Davis, reported that Guan sustained multiple orbital fractures following an errant tee shot by an amateur pro-am participant.

“Obviously there are fears he may lose some vision, but we won’t know the full extent until he goes to Sydney for further assessment,” Davis told Australian Golf Digest. “It’s truly awful. This was actually the first pro-am Jeff has ever played in. It’s just the worst possible news after such an amazing week in California.”

Reports did not specify which eye was injured.

Statement - Jeffrey Guan



NSW professional Jeffrey Guan has been transported to hospital in Canberra after being struck by a golf ball during a pro-am event at Club Catalina yesterday.



Jeff was hit just below his eye, and received treatment on course, before being transferred… — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) September 21, 2024

Guan was a decorated junior whose highlights included winning the 2022 AJGA Junior Players at TPC Sawgrass and later that year representing Australia in the Junior Presidents Cup. He turned professional last fall and already has seven top-25s, including at last year’s Australian PGA and Australian Open, while competing mostly in the PGA Tour of Australasia. He is currently ranked No. 989 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The pro-am was part of a NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Series event.