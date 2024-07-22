Breaking down current FedExCup top-50, playoff races entering 3M Open

Major season is officially over.

Now, it’s nearly playoff time.

This week’s 3M Open is the penultimate event before the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Playoffs begin in two weeks in Memphis, which means players have two tournaments, including next week’s Wyndham Championship, to improve their places in the FedExCup standings.

There are several races to keep an eye on:

• Top 70 – qualify for FedExCup Playoffs

• Top 50 – exempt into next year’s signature events (following conclusion of 70-man FedEx St. Jude Invitational)

• Top 30 – qualify for Tour Championship (following conclusion of 50-man BMW Championship)

• Top 125 – maintain full membership on Tour (following conclusion of fall series)

Currently, the FedExCup top 50 includes 17 players who did not finish in the top 50 last season. That’s a 34% churn from a year ago, right at the low end of the Tour’s projection. Of course, the 17 players who are churning in as of now include just three players who began the season in the reorder category (No. 16 Matthieu Pavon, No. 17 Bob MacIntyre and No. 46 Jake Knapp) with Knapp being the only Korn Ferry Tour graduate.

Speaking of KFT grads, Knapp is the only one currently inside the top 70, and just 13 of the 35 KFT/Q-School guys would keep their cards if the season ended today.

In the 3M field are 14 players currently in the top 50. Also in the field are 11 top-50 guys from a season ago who currently find themselves outside the top 50 – Patrick Rodgers (51), Justin Rose (52), Taylor Moore (61), Seamus Power (65), Emiliano Grillo (66), Lucas Glover (71), Lee Hodges (72), Andrew Putnam (73), Adam Schenk (74), Kurt Kitayama (77) and Adam Svensson (78).

Here is a look at the 3M competitors around the top 50-bubble:

45. Cam Davis

46. Knapp

48. Austin Eckroat

50. Mac Hughes

51. Rodgers

52. Rose

56. Erik van Rooyen

57. Peter Malnati

58. Ben Griffin

Here is a look at the 3M competitors around the top-70 bubble:

65. Power

66. Grillo

67. Mav McNealy

69. Davis Riley

70. Luke List

71. Glover

72. Hodges

73. Putnam

74. Schenk

75. Keith Mitchell