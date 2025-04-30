Watch Now
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
Scottie Scheffler returns to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson looking for his first win of 2025, a visibly frustrating year so far.
Up Next
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
Massa: 'Real pressure starts' at CJ Cup
Bobby "Speed" Massa joins Golf Today to discuss his journey overcoming his swinging yips and how he's handling the stress of returning to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after making it through the Monday qualifier
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
Ahead of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas, the Golf Today crew reflects on Jordan Spieth's history of success in Texas and discusses whether Spieth will ever be able to complete the career Grand Slam.
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
Scottie Scheffler returns to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson looking for his first win of 2025, a visibly frustrating year so far.
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
Clinard's Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
Golf Today previews the NCAA Men's Golf regional field at Auburn University Club before Auburn men's golf head coach Nick Clinard explains how this year's roster compares to 2024's historic group.
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
Johnson: Snedeker will be 'perfect' as captain
Four-time Presidents Cup team member and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson explains what makes Brandt Snedeker a strong captain for the 2026 U.S. Presidents Cup team.
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
Presidents Cup format needs to change 'eventually'
Golf Today welcomes Rex Hoggard and Shane Ryan to break down Tuesday's 2026 Presidents Cup captain announcements and explore whether a format change is needed to make the event more competitive.
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
Ogilvy: 'Humbling' to be a Presidents Cup captain
Geoff Ogilvy joins Golf Today to share what it means to be named captain of the International Team for next year's Presidents Cup, what he enjoys most about the event, and much more.
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
Snedeker: 'Automatic yes' to Presidents Cup lead
2026 U.S. Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker joins Golf Today to discuss the significance of the role, his history at Medinah Country Club, the pressure to win and how he will compose the team.
Tour running out of time for championship format
Tour running out of time for championship format
Ryan Lavner and Todd Lewis join a Golf Today Roundtable about what the PGA Tour may decide on for its new championship format, Joaquin Niemann's disconnect between LIV and majors and Andrew Novak's Ryder Cup chances.