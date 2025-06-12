Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy both make 6 the hard way in Round 1 of U.S. Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024 - Stage 7
How to watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné: Live stream info, full schedule, start times, route map
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros


White Sox at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Judge denies Zeigler’s request for preliminary injunction trying to play 5th season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024 - Stage 7
How to watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné: Live stream info, full schedule, start times, route map
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros


White Sox at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Judge denies Zeigler’s request for preliminary injunction trying to play 5th season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorytrouble4th_250612.jpg
McIlroy gets in trouble at 4, survives with bogey
nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy both make 6 the hard way in Round 1 of U.S. Open

  
Published June 12, 2025 12:34 PM
Rory drives his longest tee shot of '25 at Oakmont
June 12, 2025 08:29 AM
Watch as Rory McIlroy blasts a 392-yard strike in the opening round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, his longest measured drive of the season.

Within minutes of each other, playing opposite sides of the course, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy pulled off a pair of outstanding bogey saves in Round 1 of the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau’s came on the par-5 12th at Oakmont Country Club. After hitting his second shot through the green, he hacked into the left greenside rough with his third. He then chunked a pair of chips before holing out from the fringe with his putter for, officially, a no-putt, bogey-6. It proved fist-pump worthy for DeChambeau.

McIlroy’s, meanwhile, came on the par-5 fourth, where he hit his tee shot into waist-high fescue. After a lengthy search for his ball and an animated discussion with caddie Harry Diamond, McIlroy advanced his ball 64 feet. His third shot went 31 feet. His fourth, 98 yards. He eventually found the green but had 30 feet for bogey — which he made.