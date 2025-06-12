Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy both make 6 the hard way in Round 1 of U.S. Open

Within minutes of each other, playing opposite sides of the course, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy pulled off a pair of outstanding bogey saves in Round 1 of the U.S. Open.

DeChambeau’s came on the par-5 12th at Oakmont Country Club. After hitting his second shot through the green, he hacked into the left greenside rough with his third. He then chunked a pair of chips before holing out from the fringe with his putter for, officially, a no-putt, bogey-6. It proved fist-pump worthy for DeChambeau.

Things you only hear at the U.S. Open.



A big bogey save by Bryson at the par-5 12th. pic.twitter.com/9B6Q7oCrR9 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 12, 2025

McIlroy’s, meanwhile, came on the par-5 fourth, where he hit his tee shot into waist-high fescue. After a lengthy search for his ball and an animated discussion with caddie Harry Diamond, McIlroy advanced his ball 64 feet. His third shot went 31 feet. His fourth, 98 yards. He eventually found the green but had 30 feet for bogey — which he made.