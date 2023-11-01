Callaway uses AI to create new Odyssey putter inserts

Can artificial intelligence help golfers make more putts?

That’s what Odyssey, Callaway’s putting division, is aiming for when it comes to the company’s new Ai-One and Ai-ONE Milled putters, which it says, leverages an “industry-leading artificial intelligence design and super-computing capabilities to create the most advanced insert in golf.”

The Ai-ONE inserts feature contours on their aluminum backers that promote consistent ball speed across the face, along with a grooved White Hot urethane layer that provides a classic feel. The Ai Window is constructed of automotive-grade polymer and allows golfers to see the unique topology of the back of the insert. The Milled insert features similar AI-designed contours, just on a stainless steel, 100% milled head.

With the Ai-ONE insert, Callaway says the putts that it tested finished 21% closer to the hole.

Other features of both putters include a navy blue PVD finish and interchangeable front weights of 5, 10, 15 and 20 grams, as well as an SL 90 counterbalanced shaft.

The Ai-ONE insert was used by Jon Rahm, in his Rossie model, and Sam Burns, in his Seven model, at the Ryder Cup.

Head shape options: Ai-ONE – #1, Double Wide DB, Rossie S, #7S, and #7CH; Ai-ONE Milled – One T, Two T, Three T, Six T, Seven T DB, Seven T CH, Eight T, and Eleven T

Availability: Nov. 3

Pricing: Ai-ONE – $299.99; Ai-ONE Milled – $449.99