Top News

Michigan State v Michigan
College Football Week 10 College Football Player Props Opening Line Movement and Best Bets
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
The Masters - Round One
Tiger in Cabo for PGA Tour event (and takes the stairs)
NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500
Breaking down the Cup Series Championship 4

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_savorikashit_231101.jpg
Tiger back to practice; players face El Cardonal
nbc_pftpm_waltandersonv2_231101.jpg
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson
nbc_pftpm_onourwayhomev2_231101.jpg
Florio’s ‘On Our Way Home’ is now available

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Callaway uses AI to create new Odyssey putter inserts

  
Published November 1, 2023 07:00 PM

Can artificial intelligence help golfers make more putts?

That’s what Odyssey, Callaway’s putting division, is aiming for when it comes to the company’s new Ai-One and Ai-ONE Milled putters, which it says, leverages an “industry-leading artificial intelligence design and super-computing capabilities to create the most advanced insert in golf.”

The Ai-ONE inserts feature contours on their aluminum backers that promote consistent ball speed across the face, along with a grooved White Hot urethane layer that provides a classic feel. The Ai Window is constructed of automotive-grade polymer and allows golfers to see the unique topology of the back of the insert. The Milled insert features similar AI-designed contours, just on a stainless steel, 100% milled head.

1 (3).jpg

With the Ai-ONE insert, Callaway says the putts that it tested finished 21% closer to the hole.

Other features of both putters include a navy blue PVD finish and interchangeable front weights of 5, 10, 15 and 20 grams, as well as an SL 90 counterbalanced shaft.

The Ai-ONE insert was used by Jon Rahm, in his Rossie model, and Sam Burns, in his Seven model, at the Ryder Cup.

Head shape options: Ai-ONE – #1, Double Wide DB, Rossie S, #7S, and #7CH; Ai-ONE Milled – One T, Two T, Three T, Six T, Seven T DB, Seven T CH, Eight T, and Eleven T

Availability: Nov. 3

Pricing: Ai-ONE – $299.99; Ai-ONE Milled – $449.99