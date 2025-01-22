Cobra Golf introduces new 3D Printed Tour irons, King wedges and King Tec hybrids

Cobra Golf released new irons, wedges and hybrids during PGA Show week.

Here’s some need-to-know information on the clubs:

Cobra 3D Printed Tour irons

What the manufacturer says: “The new Cobra 3D Printed Tour irons utilize 3D printing technology to unlock a new level of performance that delivers the forgiveness that aspirational players need with the sleek look and soft feel of a players blade. Each iron is fully 3D printed from 316 stainless steel using a DMLS (Direct Metal Laser Sintering) process, a metal 3D printing technology used to build metal parts with exceptional mechanical properties and precision.”

Specs: According to Cobra, the irons are 33% lighter, allowing for lower and deeper weight in the clubhead “to achieve the lowest CG and highest MOI possible in a smaller blade shape.”

Price and availability: $2,450 for 4-PW set with KBS $-Taper 110 steel shafts and Lamkin Crossline grips. Available to the public beginning March 21.

Cobra King wedges

Cobra Golf

What the manufacturer says: “Every new Cobra King wedge is built using MIM (Metal Injection Molding) technology, which allows for exceptionally precise manufacturing, offering approximately 50% tighter tolerances than traditional cast wedges. ... In addition, the new King wedges feature F.W.T (Flight Window Technology), which positions the CG optimally for each loft (low in 48-52 degrees, mid in 54-56 degrees, high in 58-60 degrees), producing more penetrating ball flights with maximum spin for enhanced accuracy on scoring shots.”

Specs: Four sole grinds are available, including Drop (D), Widelow (W), Versatile (V) and Tour (T). The loft degrees range from 48 to 60.

Which grind is right for you? Cobra says:



Drop: A medium width sole with a high bounce and minimal trailing edge relief. Great for golfers with steeper angles of attack who play in softer turf conditions (52-60 degrees).

A medium width sole with a high bounce and minimal trailing edge relief. Great for golfers with steeper angles of attack who play in softer turf conditions (52-60 degrees). Widelow: A wide, low bounce sole that is resistant to digging and is optimal in soft bunkers and soft turf conditions (56-60 degrees).

A wide, low bounce sole that is resistant to digging and is optimal in soft bunkers and soft turf conditions (56-60 degrees). Versatile: An excellent all-around grind for medium to firm course conditions, featuring toe, heel and trailing edge relief (48-60 degrees).

An excellent all-around grind for medium to firm course conditions, featuring toe, heel and trailing edge relief (48-60 degrees). Tour: Designed in collaboration with our Tour staff, the “T” features maximum heel and toe relief yielding the most versatility. Developed for golfers with ultimate control seeking unparalleled versatility (58-60 degrees).

Price and availability: Available in Satin Chrome ($169 each), Black QPQ ($169 each), and Raw (custom only) finishes ($189 each) and come standard with True Temper DG Tour Issue Spinner steel shafts and Lamkin Crossline grips. Available to public beginning March 6.

Cobra King Tec hybrids

Cobra Golf

What the manufacturer says: “The new King Tec hybrid features a refined shape and smaller address profile, inspiring more workability and precision for better players. A lightweight carbon crown allows more discretionary weight to be positioned within the clubhead to enhance speed and forgiveness, while a H.O.T. Face design uses 15 unique hot spots on the face to deliver more efficient speed and spin across the entire face. A forged PWRSHELL face insert further enhances ball speed by providing more flexibility across a larger area of the face for more speed and higher launch.”

Specs: The King Tec hybrid offers an adjustable weighting system that allows one 12-gram and one 2-gram weight to be positioned in the toe or heel. An adjustable hosel system allows for 33 unique loft and lie settings. There is also a single-length option with a 7-iron (37.25") length. The King Tec hybrid comes in 17, 19, 22 and 25 degrees. The One Length hybrid comes in 19, 21 and 24 degrees.

Price and availability: King Tec and One Length hybrids are $299 each. They will be available to the public on March 13.