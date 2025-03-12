 Skip navigation
Collin Morikawa’s caddie, JJ Jakovac, makes hole-in-one on par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass

  
Published March 12, 2025 03:59 PM

Collin Morikawa is a popular pick to win this week’s Players Championship. Maybe Wednesday provided a positive omen.

Morikawa’s caddie, JJ Jakovac, aced the par-3 17th Wednesday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. The hole-in-one was during the annual caddie competition, in which the loopers get their turn at the infamous island-green hole.

Jakovac’s shot from 131 yards (video above), landed past the flag and spun back in, setting off a raucous celebration.

The winner in the closet-to-the-pin event — and it gets no closer than Jakovac, who made the first ace in the competition’s history — collects an undisclosed pot of money that the caddie’s put up during registration, an engraved money clip, a custom drawing and a VIP parking space.

The PGA Tour also matches what the winner earns and donates it to the Bruce Edwards Foundation. Edwards, a Hall of Fame caddie, most notably with Tom Watson, died in 2004 from ALS.