 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Annika Award watch list: USC’s Jasmine Koo headlines final fall top 25
Herbert_USA.jpg
Regression Files Week 11: Justin Herbert set to heat up
acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 - Day One
Haskins Award watch list: ASU’s Josele Ballester, UNC’s David Ford among final fall top 25

Top Clips

nbc_pft_broncosspeedround_241112.jpg
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
nbc_pft_cowboysstadium_241112.jpg
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?
nbc_pft_chargers_241112.jpg
Is Chargers’ offense as strong as its defense?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Annika Award watch list: USC’s Jasmine Koo headlines final fall top 25
Herbert_USA.jpg
Regression Files Week 11: Justin Herbert set to heat up
acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 - Day One
Haskins Award watch list: ASU’s Josele Ballester, UNC’s David Ford among final fall top 25

Top Clips

nbc_pft_broncosspeedround_241112.jpg
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
nbc_pft_cowboysstadium_241112.jpg
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?
nbc_pft_chargers_241112.jpg
Is Chargers’ offense as strong as its defense?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DP World Tour announces 2025 schedule with record prize fund

  
Published November 12, 2024 09:54 AM

VIRGINIA Water, England — The DP World Tour will return to Turkey and Austria next year while the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa is also back on the 42-event schedule for the 2025 season that begins next week.

The schedule was announced on Tuesday, with tournaments in a minimum of 26 countries and a record total prize fund of $153 million outside the majors.

The Turkish Open hasn’t been played since 2019 and will this time be staged at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort from May 8. No event has been played in Austria since 2021, but the Austrian Alpine Open will be played from May 29 and is the 23rd edition of Austria’s national Open.

The Nedbank, which used to be the next-to-last event of the season and significant for the Race to Dubai title, will return as an early season event before the turn of the year.

The season starts with the Australian PGA Championship on Nov. 21-24 as part of what is being labeled the “Opening Swing” containing events in Australia, South Africa and Mauritius. Then comes the “International Swing” including five events in the Middle East, followed by four tournaments in Asia — in the “Asian Swing” — and a run in Europe from May to August.

The tour’s playoffs still comprise the Abu Dhabi Championship and the World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The European tour’s long-term position and future remains somewhat up in the air amid negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to bring golf back together after the split in the sport.